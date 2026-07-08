Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Cardboard Loom Weaving, Parlin Meeting Room. Monday, July 13th from 3:00pm-4:30pm. Learn basic hand-weaving using a loom made from cardboard. We will have a variety of shapes and materials to choose from; just bring yourself! This program is age-inclusive, but is recommended for ages 11 and up; participants 10 and under will require adult supervision.

Yarn Club Parlin Fresco Room. Tuesdays at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109! The first Tuesday of every month is Beginner Crochet Day, where we will be making a new beginner-friendly crochet project each month. Yarn and crochet tools will be provided by the library, so just bring yourself and get ready to make something new! In July, Beginner Crochet Day will be held on the second Tuesday of the month.

Stationery Café, Parlin YA Room. Thursdays from 3-5pm. Join us every Thursday afternoon in the summertime at our stationery station in the YA Room! BYO stationery or borrow some of the library supplies as we work on scrapbooking, letters, card-making, and other paper crafts. Suggested for age 14+

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Mondays from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Creative Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Explore, create and get dramatic with this fun interpretive program for kids ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room.Fridays at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Friday Family Movies Parlin Meeting Room, Friday, July 17 at 3 PM, Join us in the Parlin Library Meeting room on Friday, July 10th at 3PM for Friday Family Movies featuring Planes – Rated PG. Fresh hot popcorn will be served.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Magic Colors & Flowers: Silk Painting Workshop, Shute Meeting Room, Thursday, July 16th at 4:00 PM. During this master class with instructor Lidia, you will tap into your creativity and grow your own unique flower on silk! Observe how the paint reacts with the fabric and let your imagination bloom! Registration is required. For ages 18+

Mixed Media Art. Parlin Craft Room, Saturday July 18th at 11 AM. Try out a new art medium every week with our guest art instructor. For children ages 5 – 12. Registration required, see website for details.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

For Better or Verse – Poetry Club Shute Memorial Library Meeting Room. Every other Tuesday from 5 PM – 6:30 PM. Maybe you love poetry; maybe you’re just curious about it. Maybe you’re looking for a creative outlet and want to meet some other creative people. Whatever your reason, and whatever your knowledge or skill level, come join the Shute Memorial Library’s Poetry Club, “For Better or Verse.” Read, write, and share poetry, and create some fun art projects that might inspire poetry. Recommended for Ages 9-13.

America is Wild! Shute Meeting Room. Thursday July 16th at 12 PM. Take part in an exciting, hands-on wildlife experience at the Shute Library! Wildlife ecologist and nature author Brad Timm leads an exploration of fascinating wildlife facts from all 50 states while building observation, critical thinking, teamwork, and communication skills through exciting, hands-on challenges. Recommended for children 7-12 years old. Registration is not required.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?