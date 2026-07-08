City of Everett Announces Conclusion of ARPA-funded Community Meal Program

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett announced its ARPA-funded community meal program will conclude on August 31, 2026, as the federal funding that made the program possible comes to an end.

Since its launch six years ago, the program has provided meals to approximately 400 residents each week, offering reliable food assistance to seniors and other community members in need. The initiative was funded through the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), which provided temporary funding to support communities recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the expiration of ARPA funding, the City is no longer able to continue operating the program.

“This program has touched the lives of so many Everett residents over the past six years,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “We are thankful to the dedicated City staff, community partners, and residents who helped make it such a success. Now our priority is making sure participants know where they can turn for continued support.”

The City also extends its sincere appreciation to the staff from the Mayor’s Office, Elder Services, and the Inspectional Services Department, whose efforts helped operate the program, as well as the many residents who participated throughout the years.

The City recognizes that this change may be difficult for some residents and is committed to helping participants transition to other available food assistance programs.

Residents seeking assistance are encouraged to contact:

Connolly Center

617-394-2323

Mystic Valley Elder Services

781-324-7705

These organizations can help connect residents with services such as Meals on Wheels, community meal and food programs, and other available resources. For residents who may have difficulty traveling, transportation assistance may also be available through the City’s new van service. The City remains committed to ensuring residents continue to receive the support and services they need and thanks all participants for allowing the program to serve them over the past six years