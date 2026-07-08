Everett, Revere Target Shoppers Helping Fund Boston Charities

Special to the Independent

Shoppers at the Revere and Everett Target stores can help several Boston nonprofits as the department store chain recently kicked off its annual charitable drive that directs a portion of sales to community organizations.

Starting July 1, Target guests across Massachusetts, including at the Revere and Everett locations, can vote to have funding directed to a variety of organizations, including several in Boston. Among the charities benefitting from the Target Circle Community Giving program, which kicked off July 1, are: Boston Scores in East Boston and Breaktime United, Inc. and Revolutionary Spaces, both in Boston.

Boston Scores is a nonprofit designed to inspire youth to lead healthy lives, be engaged students, and have the confidence and character to make a difference in their world.

Breaktime United is a Boston-based nonprofit dedicated to ending young adult homelessness through purposeful employment and empowerment. Revolutionary Spaces is a nonprofit that utilizes the historic Old South Meeting House and Old State House in Boston to host discussions about democracy and the American experience.

Every time a Massachusetts customer shops, they earn a vote to help direct Target’s corporate giving to nonprofits operating right here in our backyard. Local organizations like The Literacy Center in Attleboro have received more than $1,500 from these community-driven votes.

“Target Circle gave The Literacy Center the chance to reach a much wider audience than we ever could alone,” said Ashleigh Walsh, Director of Development for The Literacy Center, a nonprofit that supports adult education. “Thanks to Target Circle members’ generosity, we were able to serve over 700 English language learners and their families this year as they worked toward self-sufficiency — all at no cost to them. The Literacy Center relies entirely on grants and individual donations to keep our doors open, and partners like Target Circle help to expand our reach and make our work possible.”

Target’s charity drive is in conjunction with the upcoming back-to-school season, which features Target’s most design-forward brand partnerships ever. Local shoppers can find exclusive, limited-time collaborations hitting Massachusetts store shelves and Target.com over the next few weeks, including Poppi x Target’s dorm collection; Hollister Collection; LoveShackFancy for Target (Tween and teen apparel, beauty, and school supplies under $25); Overtime (Exclusive sports lifestyle backpacks and lunch accessories starting at $24.99); and Owala x Cat & Jack (Playful backpacks, water bottles, and bag charms priced between $3 and $25).

Target’s Circle Community Giving Program awards $7 million annually to selected nonprofits across the United States. The program has awarded more than $42 million to nearly 8,000 charities selected by Target Circle customers.