Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Around Everett

Silent Book Club The Cafe at Short Path Distillery (71 Kelvin St). Saturday, July 11th, from 12-2pm. This month we will be having a special meeting at The Cafe at Short Path Distillery! Enjoy an hour or two of uninterrupted reading alongside fellow book lovers. No pressure, no assigned reading – perfect for those seeking a peaceful escape or motivation to turn the next page. All are welcome!

Parlin Adult and Teens

Connolly Center Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, July 9th at 12pm. Read and discuss Amanda Peters’ The Berry Pickers. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Stationery Café, Parlin YA Room. Thursdays from 3-5pm. Join us every Thursday afternoon in the summertime at our stationery station in the YA Room! BYO stationery or borrow some of the library supplies as we work on scrapbooking, letters, card-making, and other paper crafts. Suggested for age 14+

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Mondays 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesday, July 8th at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Creative Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Explore, create and get dramatic with this fun interpretive program for kids ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Fridays at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Friday Family Movies Parlin Meeting Room, Friday, July 10 at 3 PM, Join us in the Parlin Library Meeting room on Friday, July 10th at 3PM for Friday Family Movies featuring Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer. Fresh hot popcorn will be served.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, July 11th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Golden Minds: Play, Create, Connect, Shute Meeting Room, Monday, July 6th at 10am. Join us for our monthly senior social at the Shute Library! Enjoy books, puzzles, crafts, and games with friends in a fun and welcoming environment. Stay engaged and connect with your peers! No registration required. This event is open to ages 55-109! Games are generously supplied by the Council of the Aged.

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games whether you’re racing, battling, or teaming up for co-op fun, there’s something for everyone. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up. This program will run every Wednesday from 2:30 to 4:30 PM unless otherwise noted on our online calendar.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Story to Screen: Family Movies Shute Meeting Room. Thursday, 12 PM. It’s time for films and fun! Munch on popcorn and watch movies that were once stories on the page. Can you answer the question: what was better, the book or the movie? Join us this week for the 2025 Live Action film “How to Train Your Dragon,” based on Cressida Cowell’s book.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?