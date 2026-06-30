Everett Partners with Revere to Provide Temporary Wellness Center Access

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett has partnered with the City of Revere to provide Everett residents with access to the Robert J. Haas Jr. Health and Wellness Center while the Everett Community Health and Wellness Center is temporarily closed for remediation work.

Through this partnership, Everett residents can purchase a three-month membership to Revere’s wellness center for a one-time fee of $50. The application period is open through July 15, and interested residents can register in person at the Robert J. Haas Jr. Health and Wellness Center. Group fitness classes are available for an additional fee, and memberships automatically expire after the 90-day period.

The partnership ensures Everett residents can continue pursuing their health and wellness goals while improvements are made to the Everett Community Health and Wellness Center. Revere’s facility offers state-of-the-art fitness equipment, professionally led group exercise classes, and a welcoming environment for members of all fitness levels.

“We are incredibly grateful to Mayor Patrick M. Keefe Jr. and the City of Revere for opening their doors to Everett residents while the Everett Community Health and Wellness Center is closed for important improvements,” said Robert J. Van Campen. “This partnership allows our residents to continue prioritizing their health and wellness while we complete this work, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back to a refreshed facility this fall.”

The Everett Community Health and Wellness Center, located in the former Everett High School, is temporarily closed while remediation work is completed. The Eliot Family Resource Center has also been temporarily relocated during construction.

The first floor and lower level are expected to be completed by September, with the Everett Community Health and Wellness Center anticipated to reopen around that time. Work on the remainder of the building will continue through October as part of a multi-phase project to prepare the facility for future use.