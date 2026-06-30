Everett Seeks Poll Workers for 2026 State Elections

Special to the Independent

The Everett Election Commission is now accepting applications for poll workers for the upcoming 2026 State and Primary Election and is encouraging residents to play an active role in the democratic process.

Poll workers are essential to ensuring elections are safe, secure, organized, and accessible for every voter. Everett operates 18 polling locations across the city, each staffed by a team responsible for checking in voters, assisting residents, maintaining election records, and overseeing voting operations.

“Poll workers are crucial in ensuring that the election process in Everett is transparent and runs smoothly,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “When you sign up to be a poll worker, you are making the commitment to protect our democracy and inspire us to all serve something greater than ourselves.”

Each polling location requires several key positions, including:

• Inspectors, who check voters in and assist with the voting process.

• Clerks, who maintain election records and document precinct activity throughout the day.

• Wardens, who oversee polling operations and are responsible for managing the precinct.

Poll workers are paid for their service, with compensation starting at $260 for Election Day. An additional stipend of $50 is provided for completing the required state training. Compensation is issued as a single payment following the election.

Any registered voter in Massachusetts is eligible to apply, and no prior experience is necessary. Mandatory training will be offered on August 10 and August 12, with multiple morning and evening sessions available. Training lasts approximately one hour, and applicants only need to attend one session.

The City is especially encouraging bilingual residents to apply. Federal language access requirements established by the U.S. Department of Justice require language assistance for voters, making multilingual poll workers an important part of ensuring every eligible resident can participate in the electoral process.

Seniors, veterans, students, working professionals, retirees, and first-time applicants are all welcome to apply.

Serving as a poll worker is a unique opportunity to support your community, protect the integrity of local elections, meet fellow residents, and earn extra income while making a meaningful civic contribution.

Residents interested in applying or learning more should contact the Election Office at 617-394-2296 or visit Room 10 at Everett City Hall.

Poll workers are being recruited to serve for both the September 1, 2026 State Primary and the November 3, 2026 State Election. Selected applicants will help staff Everett’s 18 polling locations and support voters throughout both election days.

Help ensure fair, secure, and accessible elections for all Everett voters. Become a poll worker today.