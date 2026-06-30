Six New Officers Take the Oath to Protect and Serve Everett

Special to the Independent

On June 22, 2026, the City of Everett proudly welcomed six new Police Officers to the Everett Police Department during an official swearing-in ceremony held at City Hall.

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen, Police Chief Paul Strong, members of the Everett City Council, and family members gathered to celebrate the induction of Police Officers Kristopher Buck, Joseph Granara, Scott Fitzmeyer, Nicole Flores, Gustavo Romero, and Shawn McCormack as the newest members of the Everett Police Department.

“I’m proud to welcome these six new officers to the City of Everett,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “Choosing a career in law enforcement is a commitment to serving others, and our community is stronger because of people who are willing to answer that call. I wish each of these officers success as they begin their careers with the Everett Police Department.”

“Every officer remembers the day they took this oath,” said Chief Paul Strong. “It is the start of a career that comes with tremendous responsibility and an opportunity to make a difference in people’s lives. We welcome these six officers to the Everett Police Department and wish them success as they begin their service to our community.”

The officers were officially sworn in during a ceremony in the City Council Chambers, where City Clerk Sergio Cornelio administered the oath of office. Family members, friends, elected officials, and members of the Everett Police Department gathered to witness the occasion and celebrate the officers as they began their careers in public service.

The swearing-in ceremony marked the beginning of an important chapter for both the officers and the City of Everett. As they take the oath to protect and serve, these six men and women join a proud tradition of public service and commitment to the safety and well-being of the Everett community.