Everett Independence Day Celebration Marks America’s 250th Anniversary

Special to the Independent

Thousands of residents gathered at Glendale Park on Saturday, June 27, for the City of Everett’s annual Independence Day Celebration, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States with an evening of family activities, live entertainment, community spirit, and a spectacular fireworks display.

The celebration began with Everett’s longstanding Doll Carriage, Bicycle, and Wagon Decorating Contest, hosted by Everett City Council, where children ages 13 and younger proudly paraded their patriotic creations through the park before winners were recognized.

Throughout the evening, families enjoyed a variety of free activities, including inflatable attractions, games, face painting, balloon art, and other interactive entertainment. Volunteers served food, while City departments, local organizations, and community partners offered giveaways and information for residents.

Live music from Lunatic Neighbor, Whiskey-6, and Angelena & the Unit kept the celebration going throughout the evening before attendees gathered for the event’s grand finale, a fireworks display that lit up the night sky over Glendale Park.

This year’s celebration carried special significance as communities across the nation marked the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

“Our Independence Day Celebration has always been one of Everett’s favorite traditions, and it was especially meaningful to celebrate America’s 250th birthday together as a community,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “Seeing thousands of residents, families, neighbors, and friends come together reminds us that there is far more that unites us than divides us. Thank you to everyone who helped make this event such a memorable success.”

The City of Everett would like to thank City staff, volunteers, public safety personnel, community organizations, performers, vendors, and sponsors whose efforts made the event possible.