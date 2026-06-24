Middlesex Sheriff’s Office welcomes 18 new correction officers

18 New correction officers formally joined the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office on Friday, May 22, following the completion of 13 weeks of training.

A ceremony honoring the graduates of the 54th Basic Training Academy (BTA) was held at historic Winchester Town Hall. The class was the 20th graduating class of Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian’s 15-year tenure leading the MSO.

The graduation featured remarks from 54th BTA President Kyle Manseau and a keynote address by Sheriff Koutoujian.

The recruits’ 13 weeks of training focused on topics such as implicit bias, Mental Health First Aid, Cognitive Behavioral Theory (CBT), de-escalation and communication, first responder training and defensive tactics. In addition, all 18 recruits spent time working with veteran members of the MSO team during their on-the-job training at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction.

“Graduations are an incredible celebration of accomplishment – and this class should certainly be proud of what they achieved,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “But this is just the start of their careers. As they enter this noble profession, they have an incredible opportunity to make a difference in keeping our communities safe. We are proud to welcome them to our Middlesex Sheriff’s Office family and look forward to what’s ahead for them.”

Individuals interested in registering for an upcoming correction officer exam may do so by visiting www.middlesexsheriff.org.