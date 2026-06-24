Retired Everett Police Sergeant whose legacy will not be forgotten



William Thomas “Bill” McGee, a lifelong resident of Everett, passed away peacefully on June 19, 2026, at the age of 87, surrounded by the love of his family.

Bill proudly served 38 years on the Everett Police Department, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He dedicated his career to protecting and serving the community, but his commitment to Everett extended far beyond his years on the force. He was a devoted public servant whose presence left a lasting impression on all who knew him. He was known for his sharp wit, colorful stories and ability to make people laugh even during difficult times.

He possessed an extraordinary gift for connecting with people, whether through a friendly conversation on a front porch, a story shared over coffee, or a helping hand offered when someone was in need. His circle of friends extended throughout Everett, Malden, and beyond. Bill never met a stranger. His warmth, generosity, and quick sense of humor made him a friend to many and a trusted presence in the lives of countless people. His home was often a gathering place filled with laughter, conversation, and friendship.

Above all, Bill’s greatest pride and joy was his family. He was the devoted husband of 62 years to Diana (Baldasare) McGee, loving father to Lorraine McGee and Pamela McGee, and a proud grandfather to Sunil Kumar. He also cherished his role as father-in-law to Rajeev Kumar and treasured every opportunity to spend time with those he loved.

Bill was predeceased by his older brother, Paul “Sam” McGee Jr., and his wife, Elaine. He is survived by his younger brother, Robert McGee of Searsport, Maine, and his wife, Claire. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, extended family members, and lifelong friends who will forever remember his kindness, loyalty, and infectious spirit.

While his family will always feel the weight of his absence, they will find solace in knowing that his stories, humor, and enduring love will continue to resonate in the hearts of those who knew him.

Family and friends are cordially invited to celebrate Bill’s life and honor his memory. Service information will be communicated by the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Searsport, Maine Enhancement Fund.

A devoted family man, a resilient and respected police officer, loyal friend, and proud son of Everett, Bill McGee leaves behind a legacy that will not be forgotten.

Arrangements by the Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home, Everett.