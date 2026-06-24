Healey-Driscoll administration launches 2026 Park Passport Challenge

The Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) today announced the return of its Park Passport Challenge, inviting all residents and visitors to explore the state’s parks, forests, playgrounds, watersheds and more through a free statewide scavenger hunt. Participants can collect stamps from 12 featured DCR properties between June 20 to November 1, while discovering some of the unique places that make up the state park system. Participants who collect a stamp from at least one park will be entered to win prizes.

“Our public lands belong to everyone, and the Park Passport Challenge is a fun and engaging way for people of all ages to experience the incredible variety of outdoor spaces we care for across Massachusetts,” said DCR Commissioner Nicole LaChapelle. “Every property has its own story, from quiet forest trails and scenic reservoirs to playgrounds, beaches and mountain views. I hope this challenge gives families and friends a reason to discover somewhere new, spend time in nature together, and make memories that bring them back to our parks again and again.”

The Park Passport Challenge is free and open to all members of the public. To get started, participants can pick up an official Park Passport from any of the 12 participating DCR properties that have a visitor center, or by printing one out from DCR’s website. Once a Park Passport has been obtained, participants can begin collecting Park Passport Challenge stamps, which are unique to each location and kept in locked yellow boxes at each of the 12 properties. Stamp boxes are not hidden and are placed in locations that are accessible for participants of varying ages and abilities. Additionally, Park Passports, as well as all written materials associated with the Challenge, are available in the six most common spoken languages in Massachusetts.

Combinations to unlock each stamp box can be found on all official Park Passports. The exact location and code for each stamp box are listed on DCR’s Park Passport Challenge webpage. All stamp boxes are accessible from dawn until dusk unless stated otherwise.

Participants who have collected at least one stamp can earn commemorative stickers matching each property’s stamp. Participants who collect all 12 stamps will be entered into a grand prize raffle. To collect any prize, participants must complete and submit a prize redemption form on DCR’s Park Passport Challenge webpage by November 1, 2026.

Stamps are located at the following DCR properties:

Boston Region

Charles River Reservation

Artesani Playground, 1255 Soldiers Field Road, Brighton, MA

Box GPS coordinates: 42.36469 N, 71.13751 W.

Box combination: 0810

North Region

Great Brook Farm State Park

165 North Road, Carlisle, MA

Located near the barn.

Box GPS coordinates: 42.5577997 N, 71.3485230 W.

Box combination: 0210

Harold Parker State Forest

305 Middleton Road, North Andover, MA

Located outside contact station.

Box GPS coordinates: 42.6159864755947 N, 71.07279486036482 W.

Box combination: 0210

Maudslay State Park

4 Curzon Mill Road, Newburyport, MA

Located on the welcome kiosk.

Box GPS coordinates: 42.821321 N, 70.926570 W.

Box combination: 0210

South Region

Borderland State Park

259 Massapoag Avenue, North Easton, MA

Located outside the Visitor Center

Box GPS coordinates: 42.06275 N, 71.16438 W.

Box combination: 0103

Accessible during the park hours of operation (June – August, 8 am – 8 pm; September, 8 am – 70 pm; October, 8 am – 6 pm; November, 8am – 4:00 pm).

Pilgrim Memorial State Park

79 Water Street, Plymouth, MA

Located outside on a kiosk near the public restrooms.

Box GPS coordinates: 41.95958 N, 70.66317 W.

Box combination: 0103

Central Region

Otter River State Forest

86 Winchendon Road, Baldwinville, MA

Located outside the campground contact station.

Box GPS coordinates: 42.62565 N, 72.0796 W.

Box combination: 0612

Purgatory Chasm State Reservation

198 Purgatory Road, Sutton, MA

Located on the exterior of the visitor center.

Box GPS coordinates: 42.12920 N, 71.71382 W.

Box combination: 0612

West Region

Holyoke Heritage State Park

221 Appleton Street, Holyoke, MA

Located outside the visitor center.

Box GPS coordinates: 42.20522 N, 72.60699 W.

Box combination: 0073

Mount Holyoke Range State Park

1500 West Street, Amherst, MA

Located outside the Notch Visitor Center.

Box GPS coordinates: 42.30524 N, 72.52748 W.

Box combination: 0073

Pittsfield State Forest

1041 Cascade Street, Pittsfield, MA

Located near the park headquarters.

Box GPS coordinates: 42.48530 N 73.30098 W.

Box combination: 0073

Accessible daily from 8 a.m. to dusk.

Water Supply

Wachusett Reservoir

265-283 Boylston Street, Clinton, MA

Box GPS coordinates: 42.402600 N, 71.687100 W

Box combination: 0612

Dogs are not allowed at Wachusett Reservoir at any time, other than service animals.

For more information or questions regarding the Park Passport Challenge, email [email protected].