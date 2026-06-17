Marcia Marie Camarata

Retired Bank Teller

Lifelong resident of Everett, Marcia M. Camarata passed away at home, Monday afternoon, June 8, 2026. She was 76 years of age.

Born and raised in Everett, she was the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Mary A. (Faugno) Camarata.

Marcia attended Everett public schools and graduated from Everett High School, Class of 1967. She was a retired bank teller, having worked at Citizens Bank in Boston and Charlestown Savings Bank. Marcia was a member of a cancer support group and she was active in providing support and guidance for young adults with cancer. She was fond of all cats, especially of her five felines at home. Marcia will be forever cherished by all who loved her.

Marcia is the cherished lifelong best friend of Stephen Austin of Melrose, the beloved sister of Julie A. Feeley of Chelsea and the late Joseph S. Camarata and Diane Freeman, sister-in-law of Barry Freeman of Lawrence and the late Kevin Feeley, cherished aunt of Jody Camarata and his wife, Stephanie of Reading, Valerie Mansolilli and her significant other, Bobby Mutascio of Everett, Jacquelene Lally and her husband, Dan of Hyde Park, Christina Cross and her husband, Max of Pembroke and Caitlyn Feeley of Chelsea and is also lovingly survived by two great nieces and four great nephews.

Relatives and friends attended visiting hours in the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea on Monday, June 15, 2026 and her Funeral was held in the Carafa Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 16th followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at the Immaculate Conception Church, 487 Broadway, at Holy Cross Cemetery in Malden. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marcia’s memory may be made to Charles River Alleycats online at www.charlesriveralleycats.org.

We encourage family and friends to visit carafafuneralhome.com to offer condolences by means of the online guest book or to send a personalized sympathy card.