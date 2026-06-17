City of Everett hosts thousands at Everett Fan Fest for FIFA World Cup watch party

Around 3,000 residents and visitors packed Rivergreen Park on Saturday, June 13, for Everett Fan Fest, the City’s FIFA World Cup watch party, transforming the waterfront into a sea of green, yellow, red, and white as fans gathered to watch Brazil and Morocco play to a 1-1 draw.

From 4 to 8 p.m., thousands gathered along the waterfront to watch the match on a giant screen, enjoy live entertainment, connect with local organizations, and celebrate one of the world’s biggest sporting events together. Every major moment of the match drew cheers from fans throughout the park and helped create an electric atmosphere that lasted all evening.

Everett Fan Fest transformed Rivergreen Park into a vibrant community gathering space. Attendees enjoyed music from a live DJ, food and drink vendors, family-friendly activities, giveaways, and opportunities to learn about local resources from community organizations.

The New England Revolution were among the event’s most popular attractions, bringing interactive games, a prize wheel, a photo booth, and their mascot, Slyde, who posed for photos, played drums, and entertained fans throughout the event.

Fans watch the Brazil vs. Morocco FIFA World Cup match on the big screen at Everett Fan Fest at Rivergreen Park.

Children and families filled the park, with many young soccer players taking to the open field for their own matches while watching the world’s best athletes compete just steps away.

“This was a special day for Everett,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “Thousands of people came together to celebrate not only the world’s biggest sporting event, but also the diversity, energy, and community spirit that make our city great. Seeing families, friends, and neighbors from different generations and backgrounds gathering in one place to share this experience was incredible. With World Cup matches being played here in Massachusetts, this was a rare opportunity for our region to be part of a global event, and Everett was proud to bring people together to celebrate it.”

Mayor Van Campen attended the event throughout the evening, speaking with residents, taking photos with attendees, and participating in interviews as fans from across the region gathered to experience the excitement together.

The success of Everett Fan Fest would not have been possible without the support of local organizations, businesses, food vendors, performers, volunteers, and community partners. The City thanks everyone who helped bring this unique event to life and create an unforgettable experience for residents and visitors alike.

Everett Fan Fest highlighted the city’s passion for soccer and reflected the diverse cultures that make Everett one of Massachusetts’ most vibrant communities. As fans celebrated every goal, save, and near miss, the event showcased how sports can bring people together and create lasting memories.

For many attendees, Everett Fan Fest was more than a watch party. It was an opportunity to share in a historic moment as Massachusetts hosts FIFA World Cup matches for the first time since 1994 and to celebrate alongside thousands of fellow fans in the heart of Everett.