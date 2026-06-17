Everett Public Libraries kick off 2026 Summer Reading Challenge

The Everett Public Libraries officially launched their 2026 Summer Reading Challenge with a community kick-off celebration on Saturday, June 13, welcoming residents of all ages for an afternoon of reading, learning, and family fun.

The event brought together children, teens, adults, and library supporters to celebrate the start of the annual summer program, which encourages reading and lifelong learning throughout the summer months.

This year’s celebration featured a special theme commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States, adding a patriotic element to the festivities and highlighting the nation’s rich history.

Attendees enjoyed food and refreshments, games and activities, entertainment, and opportunities to learn more about the Summer Reading Challenge and how to participate. The event also served as an opportunity for residents to connect with library staff and explore the many resources and programs available through the Everett Public Libraries.

“Our libraries are more than just places to borrow books. They are community spaces where people of all ages can learn, connect, and discover new opportunities,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “The Summer Reading Challenge is a great way to keep young minds engaged while helping foster a lifelong love of reading. Thank you to the library staff and volunteers who work so hard to make programs like this possible for Everett families.”

The Summer Reading Challenge will continue throughout the summer, offering participants opportunities to track their reading, attend library programs, and earn prizes along the way.

Residents interested in participating can visit either the Parlin Memorial Library or the Shute Memorial Library for more information and registration details.