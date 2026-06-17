Everett Police force achieves major state certification milestone

The Everett Police Department has earned Certification from the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission (MPAC), marking a significant milestone in the department’s ongoing commitment to professionalism, accountability, and excellence in law enforcement.

Certification is the first of two levels in MPAC’s voluntary police credentialing program and serves as a prerequisite to full Accreditation. To achieve Certification, the department demonstrated compliance with 178 mandatory standards covering areas such as training, operations, public safety, policy development, evidence management, community engagement, and risk management.

Chief Paul Strong accepted the certification on behalf of the department alongside Accreditation Manager Sgt. Nick Crowell and Capt. Paul Molea, who played instrumental roles in guiding the department through the rigorous review process. Mayor Robert J. Van Campen was also in attendance to support the department as it received the recognition.

“This certification is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of every member of the Everett Police Department,” said Chief Strong. “Achieving this milestone required a department-wide commitment to reviewing our policies, strengthening our procedures, and ensuring we are operating at the highest professional standards. While we are proud of this accomplishment, we also recognize it is one step in an ongoing process of continuous improvement as we work toward full accreditation.”

The certification process involved a comprehensive assessment of the department’s policies, procedures, training records, equipment, and operational practices to ensure compliance with MPAC standards. The program is designed to help police departments strengthen operations, improve accountability, and enhance public confidence.

“I was proud to be there with Chief Strong as the department received this certification,” said Mayor Van Campen. “Most people will never see the amount of work that goes into earning a recognition like this. It’s years of reviewing policies, strengthening procedures, documenting practices, and holding yourself to a higher standard. This achievement reflects the professionalism of our police department and the commitment Chief Strong, Sgt. Crowell, Capt. Molea, and the entire team have made to serving the people of Everett.”

Certification represents an important achievement, but it is also part of a larger journey. The next step in MPAC’s program is Accreditation, which requires agencies to meet additional standards and demonstrate excellence across even more areas of police operations.

The Everett Police Department will now continue working toward full Accreditation while maintaining compliance with the standards required for Certification. Both Certification and Accreditation require ongoing reviews and periodic reassessments to ensure departments continue meeting professional standards and evolving alongside best practices in modern policing.

The City of Everett congratulates the Everett Police Department on this accomplishment and thanks its officers and staff for their continued dedication to serving the community.