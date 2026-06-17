Everett Community Growers Awarded $50,000 Cummings Grant

Everett Community Growers (ECG) has been selected as one of 150 nonprofits to receive funding through Cummings Foundation’s annual grant program, which awarded $35 million this year. Chosen through a competitive review process that drew a record 959 applicants, the Everett-based organization will receive $150,000.00 over three years.

Everett Community Growers is dedicated to building a more just and equitable environment through urban agriculture, youth development, policy advocacy, and community engagement. Founded by Everett residents seeking space to grow fresh food, ECG operates Everett’s only community garden, community farm, and farmstand. As the sole organization devoted to environmental and food justice in Everett, ECG grows and distributes fresh, nutritious produce while leading community-driven change efforts.

“This grant from Cummings Foundation is a powerful affirmation of the work our community has been building for over a decade,” said Rebecca Kelley, Director of Programs at Everett Community Growers. “Access to fresh, healthy food is not a privilege; it is a right. This funding will allow us to deepen our roots in Everett, expand access to fresh produce for families who need it most, and continue investing in the next generation of leaders through our Youth Crew job program and Agricultural Ambassadors pilot. When everyone eats, everyone thrives.”

This year, the Woburn-based Cummings Foundation increased its annual grant program from $30 million to $35 million and shifted to fully unrestricted funding, allowing recipients to direct grant dollars where they are needed most.

Everett Community Growers staff and community growers celebrating the season opening of the Northern Strand Community Farm 2026. Courtesy of Everett Community Growers.

Foundation executive director and trustee Joyce Vyriotes noted that the changes reflect growing concerns among Greater Boston nonprofits about rising costs, increased demand for services, and sustained uncertainty around public funding.

“Nonprofit professionals are closest to the challenges facing their communities, making them best positioned to determine where and how new funds will drive the greatest impact,” said Vyriotes. “By providing increased, flexible funding, we hope to strengthen organizations’ long-term stability and help them respond to evolving community needs.”

This year’s grant recipients represent a wide range of causes, including housing and food insecurity, education, workforce development, healthcare, mental health services, social justice, immigrant support, and youth programming.

The annual grant program supports Massachusetts nonprofits that are based in and primarily serve Middlesex, Essex, and Suffolk counties, as well as Brookline, Dedham, Milton, Needham, Quincy, and Wellesley.

Through this place-based initiative, Cummings Foundation reinvests in the areas where it owns commercial real estate. Its buildings are all managed at no cost to the Foundation by its affiliate, Cummings Properties, a Woburn-based commercial developer that leases and manages 11 million square feet of debt-free space. All rental profits support the Foundation.

Since its founding, Cummings Foundation has awarded more than $650 million to Greater Boston nonprofits. The complete list of this year’s grant recipients, along with additional information about the Foundation and its grant programs, is available at CummingsFoundation.org.

Everett Community Growers, Inc. (ECG) works to build a more just and equitable environment through urban agriculture, youth development, policy advocacy, and community engagement. ECG operates Everett’s only community garden (Tremont Street Community Garden), community farm (Northern Strand Community Farm), and farmstand program, providing fresh produce, community-led education, and workforce development opportunities, including its flagship Youth Crew program, to residents across Everett. Learn more at everettcommunitygrowers.org.

Woburn-based Cummings Foundation, Inc. was established in 1986 by Joyce and Bill Cummings of Winchester, Mass., and has grown to become one of the largest private foundations in New England. In addition to its annual grant program, the Foundation directly operates two not-for-profit retirement communities: New Horizons at Marlborough and New Horizons at Choate, in Woburn. Additional information is available at CummingsFoundation.org.