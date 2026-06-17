City hosts EHS for Student Government Day

On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, the City of Everett welcomed students from Everett High School to City Hall for its first Student Government Day in almost ten years.

Sophomores and juniors began the day by hearing from local and state officials about their experiences in public service and the importance of civic engagement. Speakers included Mayor Robert J. Van Campen, City Clerk Sergio Cornelio, State Senator Sal DiDomenico, State Representative Joe McGonagle, and Everett Public Schools Superintendent William Hart.

“We welcome more young people becoming involved in our community and local government,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “Providing students with an opportunity to experience government firsthand helps foster transparency, civic engagement, and future leadership. We are proud to help these young residents learn about public service and the important work being done on behalf of our community every day.”

Following the presentations, students toured City Hall and met with department heads to learn how municipal government operates and how various departments serve Everett residents.

“It was a pleasure to welcome students from Everett High School for Student Government Day,” said City Clerk Sergio Cornelio. “Their thoughtful questions, enthusiasm, and interest in local government were inspiring and give me great confidence in the future of our community.”

Students also participated in a question-and-answer session with Mayor Van Campen, where they learned more about his background, leadership journey, and role as Mayor.

The day concluded with a mock City Council meeting, giving students the opportunity to experience the legislative process and better understand how local decisions are discussed and made.

Student Government Day provided participants with a unique opportunity to explore careers in public service, engage directly with elected officials and municipal staff, and gain a deeper understanding of how local government impacts their daily lives.