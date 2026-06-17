Everett Citizens Foundation awards over $110,000 in grants to twenty organizations

The Everett Citizens Foundation (ECF) awarded a total of $114,425 in grants to twenty local organizations during its Year 7, Round 2 distribution event on Wednesday, June 10 at Encore Boston Harbor.

The ECF was established through the City of Everett’s Host Community Agreement with Encore Boston Harbor, which was approved by voters in 2013. The Foundation supports and promotes local groups, associations, and programs that advance important city initiatives and directly benefit Everett residents.

“The strength of Everett comes from people who step up to serve their neighbors,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “These organizations represent the very best of our community, and this funding will help them continue providing the programs and services residents need to thrive.”

Below is a list of the organizations that received community funding grants:

1. A Better Tomorrow, Inc.

2. Adams School PTO

3. Arts for Everett (Art Lab Everett)

4. Cambridge Health Alliance

5. Clean Up Everett

6. Eliot Family Resource Center

7. Everett Arts Association

8. Everett Coordinated Family and Community Engagement Program

9. Everett Crimson Tide Youth Football and Cheer

10. Everett High School

11. Everett High School PTO

12. Everett Police Department (Junior Police Academy)

13. Everett Little League

14. Everett Teachers Association

15. Housing Families, Inc.

16. Joint Committee for Children’s Health Care in Everett

17. Keverian Parent, Family, and Teacher Organization

18. Nick Cerio’s Kenpo Karate & Jiu Jitsu

19. Weigh Better U

20. Zion Human Services

Through the community grant program, ECF continues to invest in local organizations that provide educational opportunities, youth programs, health and wellness services, arts and cultural initiatives, and other resources that improve quality of life for Everett residents.