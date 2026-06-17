Senna Honored At Second Annual Military Appreciation Day

Rep. Joe McGonagle was thrilled to nominate Vietnam War veteran Ronnie Senna for recognition at the 2nd Annual Military Appreciation Day held at the State House. Senna was among 138 honorees who received a citation and challenge coin from Governor Maura Healey in appreciation of their service.

While Senna was not able to attend the event in-person, his name was read before the crowd, including a special shout out from Executive Office of Veteran’s Services Secretary Eric Goralnick during his speech. McGonagle had the opportunity to present Senna with his citations and coin during the Everett Veteran’s Luncheon held at the Connolly Center last week. McGonagle and Senna were joined by Mayor Van Campen, Everett Veterans Service Officer Erika Coribelli as well as several veterans from Everett.

“I was beyond thrilled to honor Ronnie at this event,” said McGonagle. “He is as humble as they come, rarely getting the recognition he deserves for serving this country so valiantly. He has continued this service by volunteering and giving back to the Everett community for which I am so grateful. I am also so grateful to Mayor Van Campen and VSO Erika for helping to organize this luncheon so we could give Ronnie the proper thanks.”