Everett opens Pride Month with flag raisings at City Hall and Everett High School

Everett kicked off Pride Month this week with back-to-back celebrations — a flag raising at City Hall and the Fifth Annual Pride Day at Everett High School — bringing together elected officials, students, families, and neighbors to honor the LGBTQIA+ community and the values of dignity and belonging that define the city.

On June 1, Mayor Robert J. Van Campen joined residents, City staff, and community members outside City Hall to raise the Pride flag and read a proclamation officially recognizing June as Pride Month in Everett. The ceremony served as a celebration of the LGBTQIA+ residents, families, businesses, and community members who shape the city’s character every day.

“Pride Month is a celebration of the progress made by generations of people who fought to be heard and treated equally,” said Mayor Van Campen. “As we raise this flag, let it serve as a symbol of respect, belonging, and our commitment to ensuring that everyone feels welcome in Everett.”

Elected officials, Everett Public Schools staff, and attendees join Superintendent Hart and Mayor Van Campen at the Fifth Annual Pride Day celebration at Everett High School.Elected officials, Everett Public Schools staff, and attendees join Superintendent Hart and Mayor Van Campen at the Fifth Annual Pride Day celebration at Everett High School.

The celebrations continued later in the day at Everett High School, where Everett Public Schools hosted its Fifth Annual Pride Day celebration. Students, families, teachers, and elected officials gathered for an afternoon of performances, speakers, and a Pride flag raising of their own.

“This annual event brings together students, families, faculty, elected officials, and guests,” said Superintendent William D. Hart. “My thanks to organizers Sean Salazar, Mark Lent, and Mary Puleo, and to Mayor Van Campen and Everett’s elected officials who joined us at Everett High School.”

Mayor Van Campen addressed the crowd at Everett High School, speaking about the importance of building communities where people feel accepted, supported, and free to be themselves, and recognizing the students, educators, and organizers who make that possible year after year.

From City Hall to Everett High School, this week’s celebrations reflect a community that shows up for its neighbors. The City proudly stands with its LGBTQIA+ residents not just in June, but every day.