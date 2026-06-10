Everett Council okays data centers in city

The City Council voted by a 7-3 Monday night to advance an ordinance that would allow the construction of data centers with restrictions in the Everett Docklands Innovation District (EDID).

The vote was for “enrollment” not “ordainment,” meaning there could be changes to the final legislation before it is officially approved.

The ordinance to allow what are considered small data centers (20,000 square feet or less with up to 5 MW capacity) was considered a compromise measure – as opposed to a full ban on data centers in the EDID.

Councilors Michele Capone, Stephanie Martins, Anthony DiPierro, Peter Pietrantonio, Holly Garcia, Katy Rogers, and John Hanlon voted in favor of the ordinance. Council President Stephanie Smith and Councilors Guerline Alcy Jabouin and Michael Marchese voted against the measure.

Councilors Rogers, Martins, and Vivian Nguyen co-sponsored the ordinance. Community leader Stephanie McColaugh, who is also a member of the Planning Board, was instrumental in the creation of the ordinance. (See McColaugh’s statement below).

Chief Development Officer Monica Laboy and City Solicitor Jaclyn Munson spoke about the technical aspects for the proposal and answered questions from councilors. Director of Planning and Community Matt Lattanzi later lent his expertise to the topic.

Statement from Councilor-at-Large Katy Rogers

“With the data center boom accelerating across the nation, we have learned about the real-word consequences these facilities can create: contaminated drinking water, skyrocketing electric bills, and ominous warehouses looming over neighborhoods. We refuse to let that happen here in Everett, which is why it was necessary to establish strict rules and regulations now to ensure we protect our future.”

Statement from Everett resident Stephanie McColaugh

“I’m pleased that the data center restrictions ordinance is moving to the next steps (enrolled, not yet ordained). The gears of democracy are turning.

It was interesting to hear certain councilors argue for more restrictions, which I’m generally supportive of as well. I’m simply surprised given to my knowledge there has not been much engagement or feedback offered to date outside of the co-sponsors.

I am grateful to the community for rallying together to protect Everett, and prioritizing protecting our utility rates, public health, and natural resource availability. I’m especially grateful to Councilors Rogers for her proactivity in drafting this ordinance, and Martins and Nguyen for their support as well. Matt Latanzi has also been incredibly helpful. I hope the council is able to work together to come to a resolution that protects residents of Everett while allowing for economic growth.

Progress is slow, but this is a brave new world and I’m relieved that the topic is being treated with the gravity it deserves.”