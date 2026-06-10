DiDomenico celebrates early interventionprogram successes at 50th Anniversary

Senator Sal N. DiDomenico spoke at 50th anniversary celebration of IDEA — the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act — hosted by the Massachusetts Early Intervention Consortium and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. For half a century, the Early Intervention (EI) program has ensured that eligible infants, toddlers, and their families get the critical services they need at the most important stage of development. DiDomenico has secured millions of dollars for early intervention services each year and has been the Senate champion for the EI workforce and the families they serve.

“Massachusetts is a leader in this work, and I am committed to ensuring that it continues for all our kids who need it,” said DiDomenico. “I have championed this program in the State House throughout my career, and I will continue to advocate for its critical funding as long as I am in office.”