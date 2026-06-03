Everett Police Detective Dan Wall Awarded Highest Honor for Heroic Actions during Violent Armed Rampage

Special to the Independent

Detective Dan Wall of the Everett Police Department was awarded the Medal of Valor during the City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 26, in recognition of his heroic actions during a violent and dangerous incident that unfolded across several communities in July, 2025.

The Medal of Valor is one of the department’s highest honors and is awarded to officers who distinguish themselves through acts of extraordinary courage involving imminent danger to their own lives while protecting others.

Detective Wall, a seven-year veteran of the Everett Police Department and Marine Corps veteran, was recognized before family, fellow officers, city officials, and residents during a ceremony led by Everett Police Chief Paul Strong.

The incident began during the afternoon of July 31, 2025, when multiple police departments across the region responded to reports involving a suspect driving erratically, engaging in shoplifting, and refusing to stop for police. The situation eventually entered Everett, where the suspect crashed his SUV into multiple vehicles on Lower Broadway near McDonald’s before climbing onto the roof of the vehicle while waving a knife.

The suspect then got back into the SUV and drove at a high rate of speed along the sidewalk before the vehicle became disabled near Encore Boston Harbor. After getting out of the SUV, the suspect attempted to force his way into several nearby vehicles while still armed with the knife. Massachusetts State Police troopers and Everett Police officers surrounded the suspect and repeatedly attempted to subdue him with tasers after he swung the knife at responding officers.

Despite those efforts, the suspect continued running through traffic and approached a garbage truck stopped at a red light on Route 99. According to Chief Strong, Detective Wall feared the suspect was about to seriously harm the driver when the suspect opened the driver-side door of the truck.

Detective Wall discharged his weapon, striking the suspect multiple times. Despite being shot, the suspect was still able to climb into the truck and struggle with the driver inside the cab.

“Seeing this, Detective Wall immediately and without any regard for his own safety and without hesitation jumped up into the cab of the truck and was able to pull the driver to safety,” Chief Strong said during the ceremony.

The suspect then drove the garbage truck approximately a half mile before crashing on the Alford Street Bridge, where officers took him into custody. Chief Strong noted that Detective Wall also applied a tourniquet to the suspect’s leg to stop severe bleeding following the arrest.

Chief Strong spoke not only about Detective Wall’s bravery during the incident, but also about his character afterward, recalling that one of the first questions Wall asked following the ordeal was about the condition of both the victim and the suspect.

“That describes exactly the kind of person you are,” Chief Strong said. “Compassionate, thoughtful, kind-hearted and caring.”

During the ceremony, Chief Strong recognized Encore Boston Harbor’s Security and Investigations team with the Award of Recognition for the assistance they provided following the incident. Encore staff worked closely with investigators and provided extensive surveillance footage that helped Everett Police track the suspect’s movements, establish the timeline of events, and support the ongoing prosecution of the case.

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen praised Detective Wall’s actions and the professionalism of the Everett Police Department.

“Chief Strong knows that I consistently say with great pride that we have the best trained, best equipped police department in all of Massachusetts,” Mayor Van Campen said. “Detective Wall’s act of heroism on the day in question is really just one example — a pretty big example — but one example of what our officers do every single day. This is a big deal.”

Mayor Van Campen also reflected on the significance of the Medal of Valor itself.

“This honor is reserved for those who demonstrate extraordinary bravery in the face of danger,” Mayor Van Campen said. “It reflects not only decisive action, but also a deep commitment to protecting others even at great personal risk. Detective Wall exemplifies everything this award stands for.”

The City of Everett congratulates Detective Dan Wall on this well-deserved recognition and thanks him for his continued service to the community.​​​​​