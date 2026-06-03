MSO Youth Public Safety Academy Registration Now Open

Special to the Independent

Registration for the 2026 Youth Public Safety Academy (YPSA) will open on Monday, June 1, 2026 at 9 a.m., Middlesex Sheriff Peter J. Koutoujian announced today.

YPSA is open to children ages 8-12 living in any of Middlesex County’s 54 cities and towns. Individuals ages 13-15 may register as a Counselor in Training.

“I am so excited to once again offer this exceptional and low-cost summer program,” said Sheriff Koutoujian. “Generations of Middlesex County youth have enjoyed the opportunity to learn directly from the public safety professionals that serve their communities every day.”

Hosted at the Middlesex Sheriff’s Office (MSO) Training Academy in Chelmsford, the program consists of five, one-week sessions where youngsters engage in hands-on activities alongside YPSA staff and area first responders. The academy includes focuses on public safety lessons, teamwork and leadership.

Registration is $125 per child for each week and includes transportation to and from designated bus stops, daily breakfast, lunch, and snacks, as well as a graduation ceremony each Friday. Cadets from Billerica and Chelmsford must be dropped off and picked at the MSO’s Training Academy.

Registration will close Monday, June 15 at noon. As a result, the sheriff’s office encourages interested families to register early to secure their spots.

This year, the MSO is utilizing a new online system designed to streamline registration. In order to complete the process, families will need to set up accounts and payment will be required at the time of registration. Those applying for a limited number of scholarships may also do so as part of registration.

2026 YPSA bus stops will be in the following communities for the designated weeks. Participants are not required to reside in communities with a designated bus stop, but they will be picked up and dropped off at these locations.

July 6-10 – Chelmsford, Lowell, Tewksbury & Wilmington

July 13-17 – Lexington, Stoneham/Wakefield, Tyngsborough & Woburn

July 20-24 – Bedford, Belmont/Watertown, Billerica & Newton/Waltham

July 27- 31 – Acton/Boxborough/Maynard, Framingham/Natick, Hudson & Marlborough

Aug. 3-7 – Arlington, Burlington, Malden & Medford To register beginning on June 1 at 9 a.m., please visit www.middlesexsheriff.org.