City of Everett Honors Fallen Heroes at Annual Memorial Day Ceremony

Special to the Independent

On Monday, May 25, the City of Everett held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Glenwood Cemetery, bringing together veterans, families, elected officials, and community members to honor and remember the men and women who gave their lives in service to the United States.

Despite steady rain throughout the morning, attendees gathered in solemn remembrance, reflecting Everett’s enduring commitment to honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The ceremony was led by Director of Veterans Services Erika Corbeli, who delivered the welcome remarks, introductions, and reading of the official proclamation.

“While freedom is often spoken about in grand terms, today reminds us that freedom has always come at a human cost,” said Director Corbeli. “Behind every flag placed at a grave is a story. A son. A daughter. A husband. A wife. A friend. A neighbor. Someone who was deeply loved and whose absence was deeply felt.”

Bishop Robert G. Brown offered the invocation and benediction, while Veterans Agent Gerri Miranda led the Pledge of Allegiance. School Committee Member and U.S. Air Force veteran Millie Cardello conducted the Roll Call of Honor, and State Representative Joseph McGonagle delivered remarks recognizing the significance of Memorial Day.

Everett Police Sergeant John Cristiano, a Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army National Guard, delivered the keynote address.

Mayor Robert Van Campen addressed attendees with remarks reflecting on the meaning of Memorial Day and the responsibility shared by all Americans to honor the legacy of those who served.

“From the flags placed throughout our cemeteries to ceremonies like this, and to the veterans, families, students, and community members gathered here today, we ensure that those we lost will never become just a passing memory,” Mayor Van Campen said. “May we do more than look back with pride. Let us look forward with purpose. Let us recommit ourselves to the values for which these heroes gave everything: unity over division, service over self-interest, and hope over fear.”

Mayor Van Campen and Director Corbeli also recognized Gold Star families, as well as veterans whose service and sacrifices continue long after their time in uniform.

Though the ceremony took place under rainy skies, the weather did little to deter the community from gathering in tribute and remembrance. Following the program, attendees shared coffee and donuts as residents continued conversations and reflections together.

The City of Everett thanks all who helped organize, participate in, and attend this year’s Memorial Day Ceremony and remains committed to preserving the memory and legacy of the nation’s fallen heroes.