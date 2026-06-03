EPS, Worcester State Partner to Offer Direct Admission to EHS Seniors

Special to the Independent

Supt. of Schools William Hart, School Committee Chairperson Saman tha Hurley, and Everett High School Principal Dr. John Braga welcome

Worcester State University President Barry M. Maloney (left) to the city for the historic announcement of the educational partnership agree

ment between Everett Public Schools and Worcester State University.

Worcester State University and the Everett Public Schools (EPS) have partnered to expand access to higher education and simplify the college admissions process for Everett High School students in good academic standing.

Worcester State will offer direct admission into its undergraduate day programs to Everett High School seniors with a weighted cumulative GPA of at least 2.5. To remain eligible, Everett seniors must also complete all necessary coursework at the college preparatory level or higher by the time they graduate.

Everett Superintendent of Schools William Hart presents a Crimson Tide jersey to Worcester State University President Barry M. Maloney.

EPS Superintendent William D. Hart and Worcester State President Barry Maloney made the announcement during a formal ceremony at Everett High School (EHS) on Thursday, May 28, 2026. School Committee Chairperson Samantha Hurley, EHS Principal Dr. John Braga, Student Ambassadors, guidance staff, district administrators, and faculty were on hand for the announcement of EHS’s first-of-its-kind Direct Admission partnership.

In addition to broadening access, the partnership streamlines the admissions process by waiving application fees, SAT or ACT scores, and requirements for letters of recommendation and college essays for qualifying students.

The partnership is the first of its kind for Worcester State. University President Barry Maloney said the goal is to make admissions easy for students who have already proven they can do the work.

“Partnerships like these are vital because they send a clear message to young people in our community: your hard work has earned you a place here and we are invested in your success,” he said.

Added Superintendent Hart: “Most crucially, this makes a college education more accessible to a greater percentage of our students. I thank President Maloney and Worcester State leadership for joining the EPS in its efforts to expand opportunities for our graduating seniors — in this case, at a university known for its MajorPlus academic framework, which gives students the opportunity to graduate with two majors or a major and minor within four years.”

Worcester State Vice President for Enrollment Management Dr. Ryan Forsythe further noted the agreement reflects the university’s commitment to making higher education as accessible as possible for students not only in central Massachusetts, but across the entire Commonwealth.

“Our goal has always been to remove barriers to higher education,” he said. “This partnership serves to clear a path to college for Everett high school students, and at the same time brings added transparency and newfound simplicity to the admissions process.”

The EPS-Worcester State partnership will remain in effect indefinitely. Qualifying students are expected to receive their direct admission offers by November of each academic year.