City to Host Brazil vs. Morocco Watch Party at Rivergreen Park

Special to the Independent

The City of Everett will host Everett Fan Fest, a free community watch party celebrating international soccer, on Saturday, June 13, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Rivergreen Park.

The event will feature a live broadcast of the Brazil vs. Morocco match on a 20-foot screen with full sound. Set against the backdrop of the waterfront, the festival will also feature live music, local food and beverage vendors, and community organizations. Family-friendly activities will be offered throughout the evening, and the New England Revolution will be on site with community engagement opportunities. Alcohol will be available for purchase to guests age 21 and older with valid ID. Fan Fest activities will begin at 4 p.m., with match kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.

“Everett is a city where soccer brings people together across cultures, generations, and neighborhoods,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “This event is an opportunity to celebrate that energy and create a welcoming space for residents to enjoy the exciting international match together right here in our community.”

Everett Fan Fest is supported through the Commonwealth’s Sports and Entertainment Events Fund Grant Program, a statewide initiative administered by the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism within the Executive Office of Economic Development. Everett was one of just 17 communities selected to receive funding for World Cup-related events designed to encourage community engagement, tourism, and economic activity across Massachusetts. The City was awarded $10,000 to support event operations, entertainment, safety planning, and community engagement efforts tied to the 2026 World Cup.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets, as seating will not be provided. To help protect the turf at Rivergreen Park, chairs must have flat bases with no spikes or narrow legs, and sharp-heeled shoes will not be permitted. Outside alcohol is prohibited.

Additional event information, rules, and updates are available at cityofeverett.com/fan-fest.