Matewsky Stuns Colleagues with Announcement of Resignation

By Cary Shuman

Longtime city official Wayne

Matewsky.

In a stunning moment at the end of the May 26 City Council meeting, Councilor-at-Large Wayne Matewsky announced his retirement from the Council after 40 years in city government.

Matewsky, who turned 68 last Thursday, cited “recent health concerns” for his decision. Matewsky noted in his brief remarks that he suffered “a very serious health scare four years ago.”

“This is a point of personal privilege,” said Matewsky two hours and 20 minutes into the meeting. “I’ve enjoyed serving over 40 years on the City Council, and I’m retiring as of this evening. I wish everybody the best of luck. I wish the mayor [Robert Van Campen] the best of luck. It’s been a long run. I got elected at [age] 20. I enjoyed serving with so many nice people. I really appreciate the support I’ve received in this community for so many years. This is just a personal decision.”

Former councilor John Hanlon, who finished sixth in the councilor-at-large race last November, and will succeed Matewsky in the position.

“I wish him [Hanlon] the best of luck, and I wish the new mayor of Everett the best of luck. Thank you all very much,” concluded Matewsky.

With that dramatic farewell on live cable television, Matewsky then made it official, handing his resignation letter to City Clerk Sergio Cornelio.

Council President Stephanie Smith summed up the sentiment in the Chambers and across the city, stating, “That was definitely a surprise. So, thank you Mr. Matewsky.”

Ward 6 Councilor Peter Pietrantonio immediately paid tribute to Matewsky’s four decades of service to the City of Everett.

“I just want to thank Mr. Matewsky for his service to this city,” said Pietrantonio. “He was dedicated. He gave every ounce of his bone and his blood to this city. I was very proud to serve with you for these last two years, and I hate to see you go.”