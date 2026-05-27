Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Yarn Club Parlin Fresco Room. Tuesdays at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109! The first Tuesday of every month is Beginner Crochet Day, where we will be making a new beginner-friendly crochet project each month. Yarn and crochet tools will be provided by the library, so just bring yourself and get ready to make something new!

Mushroom Growing Workshop with the Blackstone Valley Veggie Gardens. Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, June 6th at 11:30am. Learn how to grow your own mushrooms using limited space. We will put together, and bring home, a quart container that will grow a ton of mushrooms. This program is recommended for adults aged 18 and up. Registration is required; sign up online, in person, or call 617-394-2300.

Parlin Childrens

Visit the Parlin Children’s Room this month as we observe the amazing metamorphosis of caterpillars to butterflies. Cast your vote at the circulation desk to help choose a name for our 5 caterpillar friends as they prepare for their transformation into beautiful butterflies.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Mondays from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Rainbow Dance Party with Elijah T, Grasshopper, Parlin Meeting Room, Tuesday, June 2 at 3PM. Children ages 2 – 8 will have a hopping good time dancing and moving to the beat with special guest Elijah T. Grasshopper.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Creative Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Explore, create and get dramatic with this fun interpretive program for kids ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Fridays at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Shute Adult and Teens

Golden Minds: Play, Create, Connect, Shute Meeting Room, Monday, June 8th at 10am. Join us for our monthly senior social at the Shute Library! Enjoy books, puzzles, crafts, and games with friends in a fun and welcoming environment. This event is open to ages 55-109! Games are generously supplied by the Council of the Aged.

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games! Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Shute Children’s

Tiny Tutti & Friends Shute Meeting Room. Monday, June 1 at 11 AM. Tiny Tutti is a 35–40 minute interactive concert experience designed for families with preschool-aged children. Tiny Tutti, Roarin’ Ron, and Grandma G, invite children and caregivers to sing, move, and participate together in a joyful, engaging musical program. Recommended for children 0-6. Registration is not required. While space is available.

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Tuesday June 2nd at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

For Better or Verse – Poetry Club Shute Memorial Library Meeting Room. Every other Tuesday from 5 PM – 6:30 PM. Read, write, and share poetry, and create some fun art projects that might inspire poetry. Recommended for Ages 9-13.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?