Everett Elected Leaders Endorse Senator Ed Markey for Re-election

Special to the Independent

Everett elected leaders today endorsed Senator Ed Markey for re-election to the Senate, backing his fight for working families, immigrant communities, small businesses, and neighborhoods facing the growing threat of flooding and extreme weather.

The endorsers include Everett Mayor Robert Van Campen, Everett City Council President Stephanie Smith, and City Councillors Vivian Nguyen and Katy Rogers. They join State Senator Sal DiDomenico and State Representative Joe McGonagle both of whom represent Everett on Beacon Hill and have previously endorsed Senator Markey.

The leaders cited Senator Markey’s work to restore federal climate funding for the Island End River Coastal Flood Resilience Project, his partnership with the city, and his record of delivering federal funds for Everett.

“When Everett needs a federal partner, Senator Markey picks up the phone and delivers,” said Everett Mayor Robert Van Campen. “Senator Markey stands with working families and he never forgets the immigrant families and students of color who make communities like Everett strong. From fighting for our public schools to fighting for restoration of federal climate funding for flood resiliency on the Island End River, Senator Markey understands that these investments are about protecting our people, our schools, our neighborhoods, and our future. Everett has a fighter in Ed Markey, and I am proud to support his re-election.”

“Everett has worked for nearly a decade on the Island End River Coastal Flood Resilience Project because protecting our neighborhoods from catastrophic flooding is not optional – it is essential,” said State Senator Sal DiDomenico. “When Donald Trump tried to cancel the federal climate funding that Everett and Chelsea were counting on, Senator Markey fought back. He walked the site with us, took the fight to the Senate floor, and has been our federal voice in the fight to restore this critical investment. Senator Markey understands that climate resilience is about protecting working-class communities – our homes, our schools, our workers, and our future. Communities like Everett need a fighter in the Senate, and that fighter is Ed Markey.”

“As a small business owner, I know that Everett’s local economy is built by people who work hard, take risks, create jobs, and keep our neighborhoods thriving,” said State Representative Joe McGonagle. “As Ranking Member of the Senate Small Business Committee, Senator Ed Markey is fighting every day to help small businesses succeed and working families get ahead. Our Main Street businesses need a leader like Ed in Washington – someone who understands that small businesses are not just storefronts, they are jobs, families, and the backbone of cities like Everett. That is why I am proud to endorse him for re-election.”

“Senator Ed Markey has been a true partner to communities like Everett — fighting for working families, immigrant communities, clean air, safer neighborhoods, and the resources our residents deserve,” said City Councilor Vivian Nguyen. “Ed understands that justice is not just a value, it is something we have to deliver through affordable housing, public health, climate action, and economic opportunity. I’m proud to support his re-election because Everett needs a Senator who shows up, listens, and fights for every community across Massachusetts.”

“Senator Ed Markey gets that climate justice means justice for all. In a city like Everett, that means cleaner air, healthier neighborhoods, and federal investment in the communities that have been burdened by pollution for far too long,” said City Councilor Katy Rogers. “From championing the Green New Deal to pushing for a cleaner, safer future, Senator Markey has been a consistent leader we can count on. I’m proud to support his re-election to the United States Senate.”

Senator Markey thanked the Everett leaders for their support: “Everett is a city of working families, immigrant families, students, seniors, and small businesses that deserve a fighter who will never leave them behind,” said Senator Ed Markey. “That is what this campaign is about, and that is what my work in the Senate has always been about – protecting people, lowering costs, defending our communities, and making sure cities like Everett get the federal support they have earned. I am proud to stand with Mayor Van Campen, Senator DiDomenico, Representative McGonagle, and Council President Smith, and I will keep fighting every day for the working families who make Everett strong.”