NFL Stars Sainristil, Likely Hold Everett Legends Camp at the Stadium

Special to the Independent

Former Everett High School football greats Mikey Sainristil of the Washington Commanders, and Isaiah Likely of the New York Giants, held their annual Everett Legends Football Camp Saturday at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Assisted by a staff of coaches, Sainristil and Likely directed the athletes through football drills in separate sessions (grades K-4 and 5-8).

Each player received a T-shirt autographed by the two NFL players, other souvenirs, and snacks.

Sainristil and Likely also graciously obliged campers’ requests for photos and autographs.

Mayor Robert Van Campen personally welcomed back the two Everett High graduates, thanking them for providing a free football camp for the city’s athletes.

Everett head football coach Rob DiLoreto greeted his former players who led the Crimson Tide to MIAA Division 1 Super Bowl titles.