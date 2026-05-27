News in Brief

Moscone Law PLLC announces 2026 Scholarship

At Moscone Law, we believe that resilience deserves recognition.

We are proud to announce our annual Moscone Law Scholarship, awarding three (3) $1,000 scholarships to Massachusetts high school seniors who have overcome adversity and demonstrated strength, character, and growth.

Who should apply:

Graduating high school seniors in Massachusetts who have faced and risen above personal, academic, or life challenges.

What we’re looking for:

Your story. The obstacles you’ve faced, how you overcame them, and who you’ve become because of it.

Award:

• 3 recipients

• $1,000 each (unrestricted funds)

How to apply:

Submit a brief essay sharing your story of perseverance and growth.

Application opens: NOW

Deadline: July 31, 2026