EPS Students Participate in  Statewide Applied Learning Event

The Everett Public Schools (EPS) sent a large contingent of students to this year’s One8 Applied Learning Student Showcase at The TRACK at New Balance, a high-profile event in which students from across Massachusetts present academic projects to educators, industry professionals, business leaders, academic professionals, and distinguished guests.

Held on Friday, May 8, 2026, the Showcase featured 55 EPS students, including 31 from Everett High School (EHS) and 24 from the Keverian and Whittier Schools. The middle school students presented their social studies Petition Projects, the culminating assessment on a united entitled, “Loyalty, Voice, or Exit.” They examined historical petitions, including those of the abolitionist Prince Hall, and explored how citizens can use advocacy to bring about change. They applied their learning by developing petitions focused on issues impacting their communities. Topics included environmental concerns, playground improvements, school lunches, and the use of artificial intelligence.

EHS underclassmen presented the work they completed in Project Lead The Way courses, including Introduction to Engineering Design and Principles of Engineering. EHS seniors showcased their Engineering Design and Development capstone projects.

EHS’s engineering teams received verbal and written feedback from more than 500 industry professionals, higher education volunteers, and fellow STEM students from across the Commonwealth who attended the showcase at the TRACK at New Balance, a world-class facility located near Boston Landing Station.

The EPS thanks the One8 Foundation, Project Lead The Way, and the Democratic Knowledge Project for making this incredible educational and professional experience possible for students. The district looks forward to continuing its partnerships with both PLTW and the Democratic Knowledge Project to expand meaningful, real-world learning opportunities that empower students as innovators, problem-solvers, and engaged citizens.