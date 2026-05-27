North Shore Music Theatre kicks off the 2026 musical season with ‘On Your Feet!’ June 3

Special to the Independent

This June, Bill Hanney’s award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) will bring the heat to the stage as they kick off the 2026 Musical Season with On Your Feet! the incredible true story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan. The international hit musical begins performances on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 and will play through Sunday, June 14, 2026. On Your Feet! is sponsored by North Shore Counseling Center

“On Your Feet! has captivated audiences around the globe for the past decade, earning its place as one of the most beloved jukebox musicals of recent memory. We’re thrilled to bring together all the right elements to honor the careers of Emilio and Gloria Estefan,” said NSMT owner and producer Bill Hanney. “Under the dynamic direction and choreography of Marcos Santana, we’ve assembled an exceptional cast, featuring recent Boston Conservatory graduate Isabel Leoni playing Gloria Estefan and Marcello Audino as Emilio Estefan. The incredible cast of 23 will bring this vibrant true story to life. Whether you’re a longtime fan of the Estefans or discovering them for the first time, this production promises to be a high-energy unforgettable night out at the theatre.”

Get ready to feel the rhythm in On Your Feet!, the electrifying musical that tells the inspiring true story of Emilio and Gloria Estefan, two trailblazing artists who defied the odds with their talent, determination, and unwavering belief in each other. From their humble beginnings in Cuba to achieving international superstardom, their story is a testament to the power of perseverance and the universal language of music. Bursting with heart, passion, and the infectious pulse of Latin rhythms that reshaped pop forever, this high-energy hit features chart-toppers like “Conga,” “Get On Your Feet,” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You,” On Your Feet! is a vibrant celebration of love, family, heritage, and the music that broke barriers around the world.

The cast of On Your Feet! will be led by Isabel Leoni (Gloria Estefan) and Marcello Audino (Emilio Estefan) along with Karmine Alers (Gloria Fajardo), Henry Gainza (José Fajardo), and Sydia Cedeño-Genat (Consuelo Garcia). The production will feature Olivia A. Cruz (Rebecca Fajardo), Kendall Rivera (Young Gloria), Sebastian D. Harvey (Young Emilio/Nayib), and Jason Cohen (Phil).

Rounding out the 23-member cast will be Camila Aldet, Marissa Barragán, Alexander Blanco (Marquito), Stella Casas Ciniglio, Marlon Feliz, Juliana Fuentes Peña, Sabrina Gomez, Juan Camilo Laverde, Alejandra Matos, Luis Obed (Warren), Jose Ozuna, Joseph Rivera, Ralphie Rivera de Jesús (Kiki), and, Michael Anthony Sylvester (Kenny).

The creative team for On Your Feet! includes Marcos Santana (Director/Choreographer), Jose Delgado (Music Director), Jack Mehler (Scenic & Lighting Design), Emilio Sosa (Costume Design), Alex Berg (Sound Design), Pamela Hersch (Projections Design), Charles LaPointe (Wig & Hair Design), Rebecca Glick (Costume Coordinator), James Hansen (Production Stage Manager), Natalie Caruncho (Assistant Choreographer), Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director), Maria Papadopoulos (Assistant Stage Manager), and Elizabeth Yvette Ramirez (Assistant Stage Manager).

On Your Feet! is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Matthew Chappell (Associate Producer/Casting Director). On Your Feet! is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Ticket prices for On Your Feet! start at $85 – $105. Performances are June 3 – June 14, 2026, Tue – Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. Group discounts are available for purchases of 10 or more tickets. Kids 4 – 18 save 50% at all performances. $25 Student Rush tickets are available. For tickets and information call 978-232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

The 2026 mainstage season will continue with Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (July 8 – 19), Rock of Ages (August 12 – 23), Come From Away (September 16 – 27), Yeston & Kopit’s Phantom (October 21 – November 1), and will conclude with the annual production of A Christmas Carol (December 3 – 23). Children’s Shows will include Disney’s High School Musical Jr. and Disney’s High School Musical Jr. 2 (July 23 & 24) and Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella Youth Edition (August 21).

Since opening in 1955, NSMT has become one of the most attended theatres in New England, with approximately 250,000 patrons annually. With a national and regional reputation for artistic achievement, NSMT has received numerous industry awards including Elliot Norton Awards, IRNE Awards, the Rosetta Le Noire Award from Actors’ Equity, and the Moss Hart Award. NSMT produced the World Premiere of ‘Memphis’ in 2003, the show went on to win four 2010 Tony Awards including Best Musical.