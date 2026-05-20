News in Brief

Local Author Returns to the Everett Public Libraries

The Everett Public Libraries are excited to announce that on Wednesday, May 27th at 7:00 pm, Stephen Puleo, author of Dark Tide, is back to discuss his new book, The Great Abolitionist: Charles Sumner and the Fight for a More Perfect Union.

Before, during, and after the Civil War, Charles Sumner was the most influential politician fighting for abolition. Throughout Reconstruction, and till the day he died, he championed the rights of emancipated people, moving America toward the goals of abolitionism and equal rights. He laid the foundational arguments that civil rights advocates would build upon over the next century.

Please join us in the Parlin Memorial Library Meeting Room. If you have any questions, please email Kathleen, the Adult Services Librarian, at [email protected] or call (617) 394-2300.

Everett Police Department Holds Memorial Service Honoring Fallen Officers

The Everett Police Department Mutual Aid Association hosted a memorial service last night honoring the men and women who have served the City of Everett as members of the Everett Police Department.

The ceremony included prayers, reflections, and a wreath-laying in remembrance of fallen officers, including Officer Thomas Keefe, who was killed in the line of duty in 1902, and Officers William P. Staples and John J. Lonergan, who were killed in the line of duty in 1926.

The service also included a moment of silence in memory of Massachusetts State Police Trooper Kevin Trainor.

“We are grateful to gather as a community to honor the service and sacrifice of those who wore the Everett Police Department badge,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “Their commitment to protecting others will always be remembered.”

Remarks were provided by Chief Paul Strong, Mayor Robert J. Van Campen, State Representative Joe McGonagle, and Bishop Brown. The Everett High School Choir performed the National Anthem and “500 Miles (Traveler’s Lament).”

The City also thanks Councilors Holly Garcia, Stephanie Martins, Anthony DiPierro, and Michele Capone, as well as the many residents, officers, families, and community members who attended to pay their respects.

The City of Everett honors the service and sacrifice of all who have served in the Everett Police Department.