Everett Group Enjoys Trip to NYC for Maloney-Prezioso’s Broadway Play, “Beaches The Musical”

By Cary Shuman

A large group traveled from Everett to New York City on Saturday to view Executive Producer Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso’s “Beaches The Musical,” at the Majestic Theatre on Broadway.

Maloney-Prezioso, a 1990 graduate of Everett High School, was a humble and gracious host, dining with the hometown delegation before the performance, holding a question-and-question session afterwards, obliging numerous photo requests, and giving the delegation a Broadway sendoff back to Everett outside the historic venue.

And most importantly, Mahoney-Prezioso’s “Beaches,” brought tremendous enjoyment to the audience, including her mother, Linda Maloney, part of the local contingent who helped pack the theatre for the adaption of the 1985 novel by Iris Rainer Dart.

The performances were in a word, excellent. Jessica Vosk in the lead role of Cee Cee Bloom was magnificent – and how she wasn’t nominated for a Tony Award is a mystery. By the time Vosk delivers a rendition of the song that Bette Midler made famous, “Wind Beneath My Wings,” the tears are flowing, a tribute to how exceptionally well she and Kelli Barrett (Bertie White) portrayed their lifelong friendship in the musical.

Brent Thiessen and Ben Jacoby, the two male actors in the show, were impressive in their roles as John Perry Michael Barron, respectively, performing alongside the dynamic Vosk and the amazingly talented Barrett, whose stylish attire as Bertie was a costume highlight.

A future superstar of stage, movies, or television was born in “Beaches” as Samantha Schwartz simply sparkles as Little Cee Cee in her Broadway debut. From the moment the fifth grader from Long Island takes the stage, she owns it. There is a certain Shirley Temple-esque quality that Schwartz possesses and her future is exceedingly bright.

Child actor Zeya Grace is also a treasure to behold in her role as Little Bertie while Harper Burns also shines brightly in her role as Nina.

Maloney-Prezioso talked about her young stars during the question-and-answer session.

“They’re phenomenal,” said the producer. “They’re ages 9-11 and they have to do three hours of school every day while they’re performing in the show. They love being here and love each other. These children make this a joyful place.”

Also of note is the vibrant work by Sarah Bockel as Leona Bloom, Cee Cee’s mother.

“We have an incredible cast and a phenomenal orchestra,” said Maloney-Prezioso.

Maloney-Prezioso said she approached the author of “Beaches” 15 years ago and told her, “I want to turn this into a musical and we started this journey. It’s been a very exhilarating one, a fulfilling one, and a scary one. Broadway is a very interesting and crazy place.”

Linda Maloney beamed with pride about “Beaches The Musical” and the remarkable journey that her daughter, Jennifer, has taken to the pinnacle of theater venues – Broadway NYC.

“I guess it’s like a dream come true,” said Mrs. Maloney. “It’s been a long road. Jennifer has worked so hard, and to see that musical on Broadway, it’s overwhelming. We’re really proud of her. This is what can happen when you keep pushing for your dream.”

Maloney also had special words of praise for Vosk (“Is that Jessica Vosk something else? She’s amazing.)” and Schwartz (“Everyone loved that little girl – she was terrific.”)

“Beaches The Musical” opened March 27 and will continue with performances through Sept. 6. There will be a 90-week national tour.