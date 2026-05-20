Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Around Everett

Books and Brews, The Well Coffee House (983 Broadway). Saturday, May 30th at 1pm. This month we will be reading I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy. Pick up a copy at the Parlin or Shute Memorial Libraries and we’ll see you at The Well Coffee House to discuss the book.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fresco Room. Tuesdays at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Author Event – Stephen Puleo Parlin Meeting Room. Wednesday, May 27th at 7pm. Discuss The Great Abolitionist, in which Stephen Puleo writes of Charles Sumner who before, during and after the Civil War, was the conscience of the North and the most influential politician fighting for abolition.

Murder/Mystery Book Group, Connolly Center Meeting Room. Thursday, May 28th at 12pm. Discuss Benjamin Stevenson’s Everyone in My Family has Killed Someone. See Kathleen for copies on her twice monthly visits, or call the Parlin (617) 394 2300 or Shute (617) 394 2308 libraries.

Generative Writing, Parlin Meeting Room. Saturday, May 30th at 12pm. Gabrielle Esposito helps us shake off the dust and try something new, in a playful, low stakes session. Leave with fresh writing and renewed creativity. Register online. Opens May 1st. Closes May 12th. Questions? Call Kathleen at (617) 394 2300.

Parlin Childrens

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Creative Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Fridays at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up.

Shute Children’s

Miss Val’s Storytime Pals Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?