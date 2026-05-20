EHS Roundup

Kayshaun Eveillard wins two GBL titles, sets two school marks

Everett High boys track and field senior captain Kayshaun Eveillard was the undisputed star of the Greater Boston League (GBL) Championship Meet that was held last Monday at Revere’s Harry Della Russo Stadium.

Kayshaun accomplished a rare double-championship with a performance worthy of legendary former U.S. Olympic great Michael Johnson, winning both the 200 and 400 meter dashes. Eveillard also set two EHS school records in the process.

Kayshaun broke his own school record in the 400 meters, establishing a new mark of 49.37 seconds. In the 200, his time of 22.62 ibroke the previous record of 22.99 that had been set by teammate Kervens Joseph last year.

Eveillard also anchored the Tide’s 4 x 100 relay team with Sandesh Pun, Joseph, and Saymon Silva that took second place among the eight GBL schools with a clocking of 44.97, just 0.83 behind the first-place Revere squad.

The Tide’s Lucas Nunez also won a GBL title in the 800 in dramatic fashion, topping the field in what was the most exciting race of the day. Lucas came across the line in an official time of 2:07.751, edging Revere’s Edwin Alarcon, who recorded a clocking of 2:07.758, by just seven-thousandths of a second. In addition, the third-place runner, Revere’s Kosta Stamatopoulos, was just 0.13 behind with a time of 2:07.89.

“Lucas ran an amazing race,” said EHS head coach Jehu Cimea. “He was actually 20 meters behind on the final turn of the track and came from behind to win the race.”

Kervens Joseph turned in a stellar performance on the day, winning three medals. The senior speedster captured a third-place medal in the 200 dash, a fourth-place award in the 100 dash, and ran a leg of the second-place 4 x 100 quartet.

Other medalists for the Crimson Tide boys were:

— Christopher Roberts with a third-place in the javelin;

— Ian Herrera with a fourth in the 400 hurdles;

— Jeremy Whitlow with a sixth in the 2-mile;

— Gaetano Foster with a sixth in the shot-put;

— The 4 x 400 foursome of Ian Herrera, Pratyush Darai, Ethan Rivera Trochez, and Frantzy Genisca, who won a sixth-place medal;

— the 4 x 800 quartet of Jeremy Whitlow, Cristhopher Portillo Cruz, Carlos Pagan Landeo, and Lucas Nunez, who brought home a fourth-place medal;

Benley Pyram just missed medaling in the 200 dash, as did Carlos Pagan Landeo in the 800. with both finishing in seventh place.

The Crimson Tide boys finished in third place in the team standings among the eight GBL schools with 65 points. Somerville won the meet with 137 points and Revere was second with 124.

On the girls’ side, junior Graziella Foster was the top performer for the Lady Crimson Tide, earning a second-place medal in the discus and a fourth-place medal in the shot-put, contributing 12 points to the Everett column on the scoresheet.

Additional point-scorers for the Lady Crimson Tide were:

— senior Casey Martinez with a third place in the javelin;

— sophomore Shashi Pokhrei with a fifth in the 2-mile;

— sophomore Nathalia Dos Santos with a sixth in the 2-mile;

— senior Shinead Riley with a sixth-place in the 100 dash;

— junior Amina Mekic with a sixth in the 400 hurdles;

— sophomore Elora Phillippe with a sixth in the long jump;

— Faith Dunbar with a sixth in the triple jump;

— Akanksha Neupane with a sixth in the 1-mile;

— the 4 x 100 relay team of Emelly DeJesus, Marissa Cadet, Zoe Massiah, and Shinead Riley took third place; and

— the 4 x 800 relay squad of Shashi Pokhrel, Akanksha Neupane, Nathalia Dos Santos, and Karina Moya earned a sixth-place medal;

Jayla Ramsey just missed the medal podium with a seventh-place finish in the discus.

The Everett girls tailed 33 points, placing them in sixth place among the eight GBL schools. Somerville was the champion with 109 points and Revere was second with 98, followed by Malden (82 points), Medford (81), and Chelsea (76).

EHS flag football continues to show spark

Although the Everett High flag football team dropped its two contests last Tuesday to Arlington Catholic, 24-2, and Winthrop, 18-8, at Salem’s Bertram Field, head coach Duane Sigsbury saw a lot of positives in his team’s performance.

“We lost both games, but the girls had a lot of fun and worked really hard against two good teams,” said Sigsbury. “Senior Kathleen De Souza had a huge interception for a touchdown, and junior Nicaea Legal made an interception on a two-point conversion attempt and ran it back for two-points. Freshman Gabrielle Alexandra was all over the field, pulling flags and batting down balls on defense. Freshman Ferlanda Augustine made a huge knockdown of a pass on fourth and goal that got us the ball back in a big spot vs. Winthrop.

“Overall, we did outstanding on both sides of the ball,” Sigsbury added. “We continue to improve and are having a lot of fun as we follow the process of becoming better players. We look forward to our games this coming week.”

Sigsbury and his crew will travel to Pentucket tomorrow (Thursday) to take on St. Mary’s of Lynn and Essex Tech and then will wrap up their season next Tuesday when they will trek back to Bertram Field to face Triton and KIPP Academy.

Boys volleyball to wrap up its season this week

The Everett High boys volleyball team is scheduled to conclude its 2026 season this week with three matches. The Crimson Tide took on Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Malden this past Monday evening in a contest highlighted by Senior Night festivities and will travel to GBL foe Chelsea today (Wednesday) and to non-league opponent Lawrence on Friday for the season finale.

The Tide came up on the short end of its two matches this past week with Revere and Medford. In last Monday’s match with Revere, which is in first place in the GBL with a 12-0 record and is 16-1 overall, the Tide battled valiantly before falling by a score of 3-1, which marked only the second time that Revere has lost a set all season to a GBL opponent.

“We knew Revere would be tough,” said EHS head coach Michael Fineran. “We competed well, but we couldn’t sustain any offensive momentum early on. We only scored twice in a row once through the first two sets, which we dropped 25-16 and 25-13.

“Our luck changed at the start of the third set,” Fineran continued. “Senior Noel Lopez Ardon gave us our first lead, serving the first five points of the game. Junior Akush Gurung had two kills, senior Matheus Teixeira Fernandes had four kills and a block, and freshman Miguel Rodovanski aced the last point of the set to give us a 25-19 win.”

However, Revere once again clamped down in the fourth set, and the Tide did not help themselves when they missed three of their first five serves. Three serves, including an ace from junior Donart Maksutaj, and two kills from senior captain Victor Rosa cut the lead to 18-13, but that would prove to be as close as Everett would get, with Revere taking the set, 25-13. Senior captain Christian Ramirez had a team-high 11 serves.

Two days later, the Tide dropped a 3-0 decision to Medford.

“We had a solid practice Tuesday and were feeling good about our chances against Medford Wednesday, a team we defeated in April,” Fineran said. “But our hitters never got comfortable, and we dropped the match in straight sets.”

Senior setter Gustavo Franca stayed perfect for the season, serving in over 50 attempts. Rodovanski played like a veteran, with three kills and a block. Senior Randy Hou had his best game, leading the team with four blocks and playing significant time on back row defense as well.

“It was a disappointing result, but our players keep competing and trying to get better,” Fineran added.

EHS baseball to conclude its season this week

The Everett High baseball team is scheduled to wrap up its 2026 season this week with a pair of home contests. The Crimson Tide, who stand at 3-15, are scheduled to host Somerville today (Wednesday) at 4:00 and Lynn Tech Friday evening at 6:30 at Glendale Park.

EHS softball needs two wins to reach state tournament

The Everett High softball team needs to win both of its remaining games at Somerville today (Wednesday) and Cambridge on Friday at Glendale Park in order to qualify for the MIAA Division 1 post-season state tournament.

The Lady Crimson Tide stand at 8-10 after dropping its three contests this past week to Medford (16-0), Winthrop (12-1), and Lynn Classical (18-4).

In the contest with Medford, which is undefeated in the Greater Boston League and already has claimed the 2026 GBL championship, the Crimson Tide fell behind early and never gained their footing.

Everett had an early defensive highlight in the opening inning when centerfielder Juliette Romboli threw out a Medford runner at the plate to catcher Ariana Osorio-Bonilla.

However, the Tide’s offensive opportunities were few and far between. In the fourth, Everett had two baserunners thanks to a walk to Lindsey Sylva and a base hit by Mia Allen, but both runners were left stranded.

The Tide also left two runners on-base in the fifth after a base hit by McKenzie Rivera and a double by Osorio-Bonilla.

“Despite the score, I was proud of how the girls continued to compete and support each other through all six innings,” said EHS head coach Stacy Poste-Schiavo. “Defensively, we had some strong moments, especially with Meghan Comerford making key plays at shortstop and Juliette Romboli making a great throw from center field to Arianna Osorio-Bonilla at the plate to prevent another run early in the game. We also saw good offensive opportunities from players like McKenzie Rivera and Arianna Osorio-Bonilla later in the game, but we struggled to hit with runners on base.”

In Saturday’s contest at Winthrop, the Tide were left without both of their usual pitchers and turned to McKenzie Rivera, who pitched credibly through five innings, walking only one and allowing 10 hits.

The Tide scored their lone run in the fifth when Romboli walked, stole second, and came home on a base hit by Rivera. A base hit by Breann Jasmin placed two runners on base, but both were left stranded.

“I was proud of the way the girls adjusted and competed,” said Poste-Schiavo. “McKenzie Rivera stepped up to pitch for the first time this season because we were without our pitchers, and she battled through five innings against a strong Winthrop lineup.

“Defensively, we settled in after the first inning and made several solid plays behind her, including multiple outs from Lindsey Sylva to Kyleigh Ridlon at first and strong defense from Olivia Dresser and Meghan Comerford in the middle of the field,” Poste-Schiavo continued.

“Offensively, we continued to stay aggressive, highlighted by Juliette Romboli walking and stealing second before McKenzie Rivera drove her in with an RBI hit to right field in the fifth inning. Even with the score not going our way, the team continued to support each other and compete until the final out.”

EHS girls tennis team defeats LC

The Everett High girls tennis team came ready to compete last Tuesday afternoon, traveling to Lynn and defeating a competitive Lynn Classical squad, 4-1.

At singles, the Crimson Tide were led by juniors Brigitte Parada, Trina Le, and Thy Phanhang. Parada battled through a pair of tiebreakers to earn a hard-fought victory at first singles, 6-6 (7-5), 6-6 (10-7). Le competed at second singles, falling 4-6, 0-6, while Phanhang secured another key point for the Tide with a 6-6 (11-9), 6-2 win at third singles.

In doubles play, juniors Sophia Hernandez and Lizzy Castro dominated at first doubles, winning 6-1, 6-1 to help clinch the match for the Tide. At second doubles, seniors Luna Sepulveda and sophomore Abby Falkowski pushed their match to three sets before emerging victorious, 6-0, 5-7, 6-0, to secure the team’s fourth point of the day.

Later in the week, the Tide welcomed Revere to town for Senior Night, honoring seniors Amelia McNally, Ashley Pineda, Morgan Watkins, and Luna Sepulveda before the match.

“We are so lucky to have had those four girls on the team this season,” said head coach Courtney Meninger. “They show up every day ready to do anything that is asked of them.

“Senior Morgan Watkins stepped into the third singles spot, falling 1-6, 4-6. Despite the loss, Morgan’s growth throughout the season stood out. She joined the team her senior year, knowing nothing about tennis and worked hard every day to improve and prove she could compete on the court,” Meninger said.

“At second singles, Trina Le fell 2-6, 2-6, but the coaches remain optimistic about her future,” Meninger said. “I am excited to see Trina develop in the offseason and become more confident in her play, She has the ability to be at the top of the GBL next season in singles play.

McNally and Pineda shined on Senior Night at first doubles, earning a 6-4, 6-4 victory. “It was exciting to see how much fun they both had playing together while still being competitive,” Meninger added. “We are so lucky to have had them as part of the team this season. They both really stepped up, playing wherever they were asked without hesitation.”

At second doubles, Sepulveda and Falkowski made quick work of their opponents, cruising to a 6-1, 6-0 victory and finishing the week undefeated as a duo. “We are also so lucky to have had Luna join the team this season,” Meninger continued. “Her competitive nature and work ethic helped her shine on the court. She came into the season not knowing anything about tennis and excelled. We will really miss all the seniors next year and thank them for everything they brought to the team this season.”

Meninger and her crew were set to wrap up their season this week with matches against Mystic Valley this past Monday and against Peabody today (Wednesday).