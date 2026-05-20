New Everett Real Estate Business Features Familiar Faces

DeMaria Realty Group team continuing commitment to positive community impact with local office

Special to the Independent

There’s a new business coming to Broadway in Everett and it features some familiar faces.

The DeMaria Realty Group, LLC was formed earlier this year when Carlo and Stacy DeMaria, Phil Massa, and Erin Deveney joined together to form a new business venture focused on helping individuals, families, and businesses with their real estate needs. The business has rented space at 571-573 Broadway, at the intersection of Broadway and Hancock Street.

The idea for the business came from a desire to help families and businesses, and out of a deep understanding of Everett -not just professionally, but personally. Carlo and Stacy DeMaria, the former mayor and first lady, are licensed real estate agents who have worked closely within the community and supported its growth for over 30 years. Phil Massa has been a licensed real estate agent for over 20 years. Ms. Deveney, a licensed attorney in Massachusetts for nearly 30 years, is a licensed attorney-broker.

“I am excited by the opportunity for this team to use its combined experience across real estate, law, and municipal insight to Everett because we understand how this city works-its neighborhoods, its opportunities, and its future,” said Mr. DeMaria. “That perspective allows us to offer more than traditional real estate services. Our goal is to help meet all of our clients’ needs, from rentals and home sales to large-scale residential and commercial development, relocation, and property management.”

Stacy DeMaria knows that people are at the heart of every small business. “Carlo and I chose to raise our family in Everett, and we want to help other families achieve that same dream,” said Mrs. DeMaria. “We also have been business owners for our entire professional careers, so we know how important it is to maintain a client focus. Whether you’re a first-time renter or a seasoned investor, we approach every client with the same level of attention and care. Because in this business, details matter—and so do people.”

Mr. Massa echoed the commitment to people being the focus of the real estate practice. “The reason that I got into real estate over 20 years ago was to help people make informed decisions at every step in the process,” said Phil. “I have helped sellers close on the sale of $5M properties, and I have helped young people with the leases for their first apartments, along with other transactions in between those values. I know this team shares my longstanding commitment to clients and being a good partner in communities where we will do business.”

The Broadway office will officially open once the final license for the site is issued by the Commonwealth. In the meantime, individuals and businesses looking for more information are welcome to contact Mr. DeMaria at 781-570-1571 or Mr. Massa at 617-838-7402.