Van Campen Unveils FY27 Budget Proposal

Focused on fiscal discipline, transparency and long-term stability

Special to the Independent

Mayor Robert J. Van Campen presented his Fiscal Year 2027 operating budget proposal on Thursday, May 14, marking the first budget introduced by a new administration in nearly two decades. The proposed $312.3 million budget focuses on financial oversight, operational reforms, infrastructure investment, and long-term sustainability while maintaining core city services.

“This budget reflects our commitment to doing things differently,” Mayor Van Campen said during his address before the City Council and School Committee. “We took a hard look at the City’s finances, identified areas that needed reform, and built a budget grounded in transparency, accountability, fiscal discipline and a clear vision for Everett’s future.”

Mayor Van Campen said the administration spent its first months reviewing spending practices, internal controls and long-term liabilities inherited by the City. Among the most significant financial pressures outlined in the address was the exploding cost of health insurance, with employee benefits projected to approach $41 million in FY27, driven largely by healthcare expenses and a plan/design that remained largely untouched for nearly 14 years.

Van Campen also announced a series of operational reforms aimed at strengthening oversight and reducing long-term costs, including:

• New financial review and accounting procedures

• Limits on vacation carryover liabilities

• Elimination of take-home vehicles for non-union, non-public safety employees beginning in July, with limited emergency-response exceptions requiring direct mayoral approval

• Revenue forecasting changes after the administration identified more than $5 million in reported Encore personal property tax revenue the City could not collect

“This is not a budget built around broad expansion or large amounts of flexible new spending,” the Mayor said. “Much of the growth reflects the real cost of maintaining existing services, funding schools, supporting public safety, paying for health insurance and keeping the basic operations of city government running.”

The proposal includes continued investments in roads, buildings, water and sewer infrastructure, public spaces and neighborhood services, while also supporting police, fire, emergency communications and inspectional services.

The FY27 budget also continues significant investment in Everett Public Schools, which accounts for approximately 47 percent of the total City and school operating budget. During his address, Mayor Van Campen said the investment represents the beginning of a broader effort to strengthen the school system and support long-term educational success in Everett.

“I believe Everett Public Schools can become an urban model of excellence and success, and the financial investment the City is making in this budget is a first step toward that goal,” Mayor Van Campen said.

The budget also restructures the City’s prior DEI function, reallocating resources into Human Resources and the Mayor’s Office. Under the new structure, the City plans to create an Equity and Access Officer position focused on workplace training, ADA coordination and inclusive recruitment, while also launching a new Mayor’s Office of Multicultural Affairs and Community Engagement role.

“Make no mistake: diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility remain priorities of this administration,” Mayor Van Campen said during the address. “This restructuring is intended to strengthen that work by embedding it more directly into the day-to-day operations of City government.”

Throughout the speech, Mayor Van Campen framed the proposal as a long-term financial and operational reset for the City as Everett continues to grow and evolve.

“The work ahead will not always be easy, but Everett has never been a city that backs away from hard work or hard conversations,” Van Campen said. “Together, we are building a stronger, more transparent, and more resilient Everett.”