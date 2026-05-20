Annual Teddy Bear Picnic brings Everett Families Together

Special to the Independent

Photos Courtesy The City of Everett

Everett Youth Development and Enrichment staff, interns, Councilor Holly Garcia, and community partners pose during the Annual Teddy Bear Picnic.

An Everett Youth Development and Enrichment staff member presents a teddy bear to a child during the Annual Teddy Bear Picnic.

On Saturday, May 9, families and children gathered for a day of singing, dancing, stories, activities, and food during this year’s Annual Teddy Bear Picnic.

The Teddy Bear Picnic is a collaborative community event started by Ward 4 City Councilor Holly Garcia in partnership with Everett’s Youth Development and Enrichment (YDE) Department, Eliot Family Resource Center (EFRC), and Everett Coordinated Family and Community Engagement (CFCE). The annual event provides a fun, family-centered experience for Everett residents.

“We are grateful to everyone who made this year’s Teddy Bear Picnic a success,” said Mayor Robert J. Van Campen. “Despite the rain, the room was filled with children laughing, taking part in activities, and enjoying a day designed to bring families together.”

“We created the Teddy Bear Picnic to give Everett families a chance to slow down, spend time together, and let kids simply be kids,” said Councilor Holly Garcia. “This was one of my favorite events growing up. Now, seeing the joy on their faces when they receive a teddy bear makes the event so special.”

The City of Everett thanks all organizers, volunteers, staff, and community partners who helped make this year’s event possible.