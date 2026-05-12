News in Brief

Everett Public Library hosts a journey through music June 24

On Wednesday, June 24, Jon and Li Waterman will perform “A Journey through the Roots of American Popular Music” at Everett Public Library at 410 Broadway, in Everett at 7 p.m. The program consists of original songs and history, and explores some of the fascinating characters and events at the roots of the blues, country, rock and other genres of American popular music.

The program is supported in part by a grant from the Everett Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.