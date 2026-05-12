McGonagle Honors Webster School with House Resolution

Special to the Independent

Rep. Joe McGonagle joined Mayor Robert Van Campen, Superintendent William Hart and Interim Assistant Superintendent of Finance/ former Webster School Principal Chris Barrett to present Webster School Principal Devon Abruzzese and her team a House Resolution in honor of their being named a 2025 ESEA Distinguished School. The resolution, adopted by the House of Representatives in session, recognizes the honor received by the school for their achievements in education, including their success with English Language Learners.

“I am beyond proud of all our schools in Everett but particularly the Webster School for their awesome achievement,” said McGonagle. “Principal Abruzzese and her team do a fantastic job educating all our students, but especially those who may require more time and attention. It was an honor to join them in celebrating this incredible feat.”

The Webster School received this national recognition in the category of “shows excellence in serving special populations of students.” The Webster School has approximately 351 students of which 72% speak a language other than English at home and 48% are English language learners. Their curriculum and model support English language learners through integrated skills across the core content areas in different spaces of the classroom and school environment.

“The City of Everett is incredibly proud of the Webster School for earning national recognition as a 2025 ESEA Distinguished School,” said Mayor Van Campen. “In a community where nearly half of our students are English Language Learners, this award highlights the excellence and dedication of our staff, families, and the Everett School Committee. We congratulate Principal Abruzzese, Superintendent Hart, and the entire Webster community for ensuring that every student in Everett, regardless of the language they speak at home, has the opportunity to achieve greatness.”

“My thanks to Rep. McGonagle for formally recognizing this prestigious honor with a State House citation and making it an official part of the Commonwealth’s history,” said Superintendent William D. Hart. “Thanks, as well, to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for nominating the Webster School for a Distinguished School honor in recognition of the tremendous work they are doing to boost student achievement.”