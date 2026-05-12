Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Parlin Adult and Teens

Parlin Book Group, Parlin Meeting Room, and Zoom. Monday, May 18th at 6pm. 18+. Discuss Stephen Puleo’s The Great Abolitionist!

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fresco Room. Tuesdays at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109!

Parlin Childrens

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Mondays from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children under 6 years old must be accompanied by an adult. No registration required.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Creative Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Fridays at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends.

Friday Family Movie Night! Parlin Meeting Room. Friday, May 22nd at 3 pm. Break out the popcorn! Come and watch a movie with your friends and family. Free, fresh Popcorn will be served.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, May 23rd at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games whether you’re racing, battling, or teaming up for co-op fun, there’s something for everyone. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up. This program will run every Wednesday from 2:30 to 4:30 PM unless otherwise noted on our online calendar.

Shute Children’s

Storytime at the Shute Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

For Better or Verse – Poetry Club Shute Memorial Library Meeting Room. Every other Tuesday from 5 PM – 6:30 PM. Maybe you love poetry; maybe you’re just curious about it. Maybe you’re looking for a creative outlet and want to meet some other creative people. Whatever your reason, and whatever your knowledge or skill level, come join the Shute Memorial Library’s Poetry Club, “For Better or Verse.” Read, write, and share poetry, and create some fun art projects that might inspire poetry. Recommended for Ages 9-13.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?

Sherlock Holmes Day: Scavenger Hunt Friday May 22nd, Shute Children’s room. It is Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s Birthday. To celebrate, we’ll use all of the skills of his most famous character, Sherlock Holmes, to solve a mystery by tracking down clues in the library. Stop by the Shute Children’s Desk for your first clue. Disguises are welcome. Children under 6 must be accompanied by an adult.