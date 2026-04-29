Senator DiDomenico hosts community safety grants event

Last week, Senator DiDomenico hosted an event with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) to highlight his work to increase funding for the Shannon Community Safety Initiative and the support it provides to our communities. This critical grant program provides funds for a multi-pronged approach to prevent and address a community’s gang and youth violence. Through these grants, communities can provide youth programming and help build and strengthen relationships between law enforcement and our young people.

Senator DiDomenico remarked to the group of advocates and staff, “I have supported this program since I started in the Senate and will continue to so we can keep reducing violence and protecting young people in my district and across Massachusetts.”