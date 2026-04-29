Upcoming Events at Everett Public Libraries

Poetry Awards Ceremony – Parlin Meeting Room, May 7th at 6PM. Join us as we recognize the accomplishments of our local poets. Youth, Teen, and Adult Finalists will read their poems, winners will be announced, and prizes will be awarded. Come enjoy free refreshments and a community celebration of poetry that is sure to be one for the books! All prizes have been generously provided by the Kiwanis Club of Everett.

Parlin Adult and Teens

Gaming Club Parlin YA Room. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 3pm. Join us for board games and video games at the library! Bring your own or play what we have here. For ages 12 and up.

Yarn Club Parlin Fresco Room. Tuesdays at 7pm. Come chit chat and stitch! Bring your crocheting, knitting, or any other yarn craft and sit and socialize with other members of the crafting community. Recommended for ages 14-109! The first Tuesday of every month is Beginner Crochet Day, where we will be making a new beginner-friendly crochet project each month. Yarn and crochet tools will be provided by the library, so just bring yourself and get ready to make something new!

Silent Book Club Everett Parlin Fresco Room. Saturday, May 9th, from 12-2pm. Join our unique book club where we enjoy quiet reading at the Parlin Memorial Library. Settle into our cozy couches with a book and enjoy an hour or two of uninterrupted reading alongside fellow book lovers. No pressure, no assigned reading – perfect for those seeking a peaceful escape or motivation to turn the next page. All are welcome!

Parlin Childrens

Grab and Go Crafts, Stop by the Parlin children’s room on Monday 4th for a special Mother’s Day Grab and Go craft. A self directed arts and crafts program for children ages 3-7. Crafts can be taken home or crafted with a friend or caregiver at our children’s tables. No registration required, while supplies last.

Lego Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Mondays from 3-5pm. Come to the Children’s Room after school on Mondays for some free-building lego fun. Open to all ages. Children 7 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Storytime and Singalong with Karen, Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 11am. Join us for a fun-filled morning of singing and storytelling with Karen! Suggested ages 0-6.

Creative Drama Class. Parlin Children’s Room. Wednesdays at 3pm. Do you have a drama queen or king at home? Drama Class in the Parlin Children’s Department is the perfect opportunity for your child to put those acting skills to use with our drama coach! Suggested ages 6-14.

Story Time Adventures with Mrs. McAuliffe Parlin Craft Room. Fridays at 11am. Join Mrs. McAuliffe for our enchanting Story Time! You will be whisked away on magical adventures through the pages of your favorite books. Bring a friend or make a new one in our circle of friends. Recommended for children 6 and under.

Seed Art & Mosaics Parlin Children’s Room, Friday, May 8th at 3pm Learn about the importance of seeds and the lifecycle of plants with this creative program from Hands on Nature. Make a whimsical craft out of seeds! Appropriate for children ages 4 and up. Registration required.

Origami Club. Parlin Children’s Room. Saturday, May 9th at 12pm. Learn how to fold paper animals of all kinds! Open to all ages and abilities. Paper and instruction will be provided.

Shute Adult and Teens

Golden Minds: Play, Create, Connect, Shute Meeting Room, Monday, May 4th at 10am. Join us for our monthly senior social at the Shute Library! Enjoy books, puzzles, crafts, and games with friends in a fun and welcoming environment. Stay engaged and connect with your peers! No registration required. This event is open to ages 55-109! Games are generously supplied by the Council of the Aged.

Ready Player One Games, Shute Meeting Room, Wednesdays at 2:30 PM. Level up your Wednesdays with our ultimate gaming hangout! Grab your friends and dive into fun Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games whether you’re racing, battling, or teaming up for co-op fun, there’s something for everyone. No registration required. Recommended for ages 11 and up. This program will run every Wednesday from 2:30 to 4:30 PM unless otherwise noted on our online calendar.

Shute Children’s

Shute Cinema Presents: Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales May the Fourth be With You! Monday, May 4th at 3 PM. Break out the popcorn and watch “Lego Star Wars: Droid Tales” at the Shute Memorial library. Rated TVY7 (appropriate for ages 7 and up).

Storytime at the Shute Shute Children’s Room. Mondays at 10 AM and Tuesdays at 12 PM. What’s better than a good story? Sharing it with friends! Join Miss Val at the Shute Library for Fairytale Fun!

For Better or Verse – Poetry Club Shute Memorial Library Meeting Room. Every other Tuesday from 5 PM – 6:30 PM. Maybe you love poetry; maybe you’re just curious about it. Maybe you’re looking for a creative outlet and want to meet some other creative people. Whatever your reason, and whatever your knowledge or skill level, come join the Shute Memorial Library’s Poetry Club, “For Better or Verse.” Read, write, and share poetry, and create some fun art projects that might inspire poetry. Recommended for Ages 9-13.

Master Builders: Lego Free-play: Shute Children’s Room. Thursdays from 3-5PM. Free-play session with Legos and other building blocks. Bring a buddy, or make a new one, as you explore your imagination brick by brick! We provide the space and the materials to let your vision take shape. What will you create?