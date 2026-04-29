DiDomenico discusses public health policy at Boston University

Special to the Independent

Senator DiDomenico and his Chief of Staff, Christie Getto Young, recently visited a Boston University health policy class to talk about their paths getting into public service, advocacy skills, and public health bills in the state house like the Healthy Youth Act which he champions.

“It is inspiring to hear from young people who are so passionate about making our world a better place and ensuring all our neighbors are safe and healthy,” said Senator DiDomenico. “I also want to thank Professor Jamie Klufts for inviting us to speak and for all her advocacy on the Healthy Youth Act and other public health legislation.”