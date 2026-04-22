State Rep. Kate Lipper-Garabedian Visits Northeast Metro Tech

Supt. David DiBarri and Northeast Metro Tech were pleased to welcome State Representative Kate Lipper-Garabedian, who toured the school and observed the construction progress of the new school building.

Rep. Lipper-Garabedian visited the new building on March 26 and was joined by Superintendent David DiBarri, Assistant Superintendent Tracey O’Brien and School Committee Member Ward Hamilton (Melrose).

During the visit, Rep. Lipper-Garabedian saw the progress being made at the new building which is scheduled to open later this year. The building remains on schedule to receive its occupancy permit in August 2026. An official ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held once the project is officially complete.

On average, more than 200 contractors per day are working on schedule and under budget to create the new Northeast Metro Tech.

“As a former public school teacher, I know that the facilities and physical resources we provide our students can impact their success,” said State Representative Lipper-Garabedian (D-Melrose). “Northeast Metro Tech’s innovative new building with its incredible learning spaces and state-of-the-art technology will enhance our students’ training and academic opportunities, preparing them for their college and career futures. As a legislator representing students from three of the communities Northeast serves, it is always affirming to see the State programs I support – like the Massachusetts School Building Authority – directing significant financial support to projects happening at home, and I have been glad to support Northeast’s successful efforts to apply for additional grant awards. It was a pleasure to attend the groundbreaking for this project in 2022, and I am looking forward to the ribbon-cutting later this year! Thank you to Superintendent DiBarri and Assistant Superintendent O’Brien for the opportunity to tour this new space.”

“I would like to thank State Representative Lipper-Garabedian for visiting as we wrap up the construction process on our new building,” said School Committee Member Ward Hamilton (Melrose). “Our district is grateful for the unwavering support we have received from our community and our state representatives. We are looking forward to the unveiling of the new school which will allow our students to continue their education as they prepare for their careers.”