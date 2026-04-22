Massachusetts Department of Transportation Reminds Residents to Beware of Fraudulent Text Messages

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is reminding residents to beware of fraudulent text messages which ask for payment for tolls or violations by using a link sent to a person’s cell phone. MassDOT divisions will never ask for payment at a link imbedded into a text message.

“If you receive a text message telling you to make a payment or that you need to act quickly, do not click the link. We continue to hear disturbing accounts from the public that a text message scam is continuing,” said Colleen Ogilvie, Registrar of Motor Vehicles. “The Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) will never ask for payment at a link in a text. Recipients should immediately delete text messages saying fines are owed, licenses and registration will be revoked, or a collection agency is being notified – these are deceitful and fraudulent messages.”

Attempts have been made in Massachusetts, and several others states to trick individuals into sharing credit card numbers and other sensitive information, directing them to websites to pay outstanding balances. The RMV and MassDOT Highway Division strongly encourage customers not to click links contained in such messages. Unfortunately, scam artists have evolved to using more believable words and phrases in their fraudulent messages, including, “Per order of the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles,” and “This document constitutes a formal final demand for payment.” These communications are all fraudulent and should be deleted immediately.

Some of the scam texts reference a false regulation that allows for license suspension of vehicle registration revocation, and convey a sense of urgency and date deadline, with a link to submit payment. MassDOT divisions never request payment via text. Registry of Motor Vehicles customers should go to Mass.Gov/RMV for online RMV services and information about their credentials and vehicle owners should contact EZDriveMA if they have questions at www.EZDriveMA.com.

While EZDriveMA will utilize text messages to notify account holders regarding issues with their account, such as a low prepaid balance, a declined or expired credit card on file, or a malfunctioning transponder, these messages direct customers to the EZDriveMA Customer Service Center, and do not include links. EZDriveMA will never request payment via text.

Scammers will sometimes create links that mimic the names and URLs of official websites. Customers should only use Mass.Gov/RMV for online RMV services and only use www.EZDriveMA.com for the payment of tolls owed for travel on Massachusetts roadways.