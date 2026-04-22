Lyft and Uber Launch New Shuttle Model at Boston Logan

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport), in partnerships with Lyft and Uber, is launching new scheduled urban shuttle services at Boston Logan International Airport, offering travelers a more affordable, predictable, and efficient way to get to and from the airport. These services start on Thursday, April 16th.

The new services, available through the Lyft and Uber platforms, allow passengers to book individual seats on high-occupancy shared vans operating along fixed routes and schedules between Boston and several popular locations in and around the city.

“I want to thank both Lyft and Uber individually for collaborating with us on these new shared shuttles to and from Boston Logan,” said Rich Davey, CEO of Massport. “These are great options for both residents and visitors as they link the airport to popular locations. They give our passengers more flexibility through affordable and reliable transportation options. This initiative helps us advance our efforts to increase HOV travel, ease congestion, and improve efficiency across the airport.”

Unlike traditional rideshare options, these shuttle services are designed to group multiple passengers into a single trip, with designated pickup and drop-off locations. This approach helps move more passengers in fewer vehicles, reducing congestion on the regional roadway network at the terminal curbs, while providing a reliable, lower-cost option for travelers. Not only will passengers take advantage of a lower cost ride, they will also get a “Ticket to Skip” where they jump to the head of the TSA security line.

The introduction of urban shuttle services builds on a series of initiatives aimed at encouraging shared and sustainable ground transportation options at Boston Logan. Massport continues to evaluate and implement strategies that support HOV travel, reduce emissions, and make better use of limited curb space, ensuring the airport can accommodate growing passenger demand while maintaining a reliable and efficient experience.

“Boston has always been a city that embraces smarter, more connected ways to get around, and we’re proud to be part of that tradition. This shuttle service is about giving real people a reliable, affordable way to get to Logan — whether you’re a daily commuter, a first-time traveler, or just trying to avoid the headache of airport parking. We believe the future of transportation is shared, and partnerships like this one with Massport are how we make that future real for the communities we serve,” said Yuko Yamazaki, head of driver at Lyft.

Lyft will provide services along these routes:

Lyft Shuttle: Porter-Somerville-Lechmere

• Stops: Porter Square, Cambria Hotel-Somerville, Lechmere, Logan Airport

• Service Hours: 7am-6pm, 7 days per week

• Frequency: 60 minutes

Lyft Shuttle: Porter-Somerville-Lechmere

• Stops: Porter Square, Cambria Hotel-Somerville, Lechmere, Logan Airport

• Service Hours: 7am-6pm, 7 days per week

• Frequency: 60 minutes

“Following the success of our Uber Shuttle product at other major airports, we’re proud to bring Uber Shuttle to Boston ahead of what’s expected to be a busy travel season. By adding a scheduled, lower-cost transportation option, we’re giving people more choice in how they travel. We know how much riders value the ease and convenience of Uber Shuttle, and we’re excited for Bostonians and travelers alike to experience it for themselves,” said Andy Jeninga, General Manager of Airports & Travel at Uber.

Uber will provide services along the following routes:

Uber Shuttle: Central Boston

• Stops: Allston, Boston University/Kenmore Square, North Station, Logan Airport

• Service Hours: 2pm-midnight, 7 days per week

• Frequency: 30 minutes

Uber Shuttle: Cambridge

• Stops: Porter Square, Havard Square, MIT/Kendall Square, Logan Airport

• Service Hours: 2pm-midnight, 7 days per week

• Frequency: 30 minutes

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) owns and operates Boston Logan International Airport, public terminals in the Port of Boston, Hanscom Field, and Worcester Regional Airport. For more information, please visit massport.com.